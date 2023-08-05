Avoid training frustration: That’s why your legs look untrained despite sport

Do you go to the gym regularly and still don’t see success in your legs? There are many factors that contribute to the fact that they do not change optically as desired. Read here why it is – and why you should not give up.

Admittedly: Summer bodies are made in winter. But a training success could slowly set in. Instead of trained legs, which we stage in shorts and dresses, there is hardly any definition to be seen.

The skin tends to hang and is not really tight. How disheartening: all the sweaty hours at the gym or in the aerobics class were for naught. There are many reasons why there is no visible training success.

Reason 1: You forget to stretch

time is gold Since we don’t always have as much of it at our disposal as we would like, we are never at a loss for little shortcut tricks when it comes to sports. Mostly at the expense of stretching.

A big mistake: Not only does it help to warm up and relax muscles, but it also improves blood circulation and flexibility in the body. Stretching increases mobility in the leg muscles. After the workout, on the other hand, stretching helps you recover so that there is no long-term wear and tear on the muscle group.

Reason 2: You don’t use enough weight

If you want to build muscle, you should lift weights more often. Bodyweight exercises like squats are a great way to get in shape, but they don’t do much for muscle growth.

If you want to increase your muscles, you should supplement the training with resistance in the form of dumbbells or resistance bands.

Reason 3: You only do strength training

Cardio training makes the muscles look nice and defined. How come? Because only a low body fat percentage ensures that the muscles are also visible. However, because strength training is how we build muscle, we should include both cardio and strength training.

4th reason: You eat the wrong food

By avoiding the supposedly bad carbohydrates and instead eating almost exclusively protein-rich foods, you are not doing yourself any good. Although you need protein to build muscle, carbohydrates are also essential.

They provide the body with the energy it needs to recover after a workout and to build up defined muscles over the long term. Complex carbs like whole grains, potatoes (not fried or roasted, of course) and bran are ideal.

Reason 5: Repetition bores the muscles

If you always do the same movement sequences during your workout, you sabotage muscle growth. Why is there stagnation? In order to optimally stimulate the (leg) muscles, they constantly need new stimuli.

In order to set new impulses for muscle building, you should change your training routine at least once a month: New exercises and adjusting sets, repetitions and weights will help you to be successful.

In general, if you want to train your legs, you should focus on sports such as walking, jogging or cycling. But Pilates, Barre or Yoga also ensure that our silhouette is stretched and beautifully defined during training.