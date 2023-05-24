Avoid yellow leaves on strawberries with these simple measures

Everyone loves fresh strawberries. In general, the plants are relatively easy to care for, but some problems can arise and you need to be skilled to fix them. Yellow leaves on strawberry plants are a common problem, but luckily there are simple methods gardeners can use to grow healthy, vigorous plants. First you have to find out the cause. In this post, you will learn why strawberries have yellow leaves and what to do about it. Continue reading!

Why are my strawberries yellow?

Here we explain why yellow leaves appear on strawberries and what steps to take to solve the problem. Look at the causes and see if they are causing the problem with your strawberries. As you will see, the solutions consist of some very simple steps and actions. Take care of your strawberry plants properly, paying attention to their water and nutrient needs, and they will thank you. You will also enjoy a rich harvest by solving the problems in a timely and proper manner.

You planted the berries in the wrong location

Strawberries turn yellow leaves when planted in the wrong place. Avoid open areas in the garden where the sun is blazing, as this can burn the leaves. It is recommended to plant the berries in shady or semi-shady places outdoors.

Strawberries have yellow leaves when they get old

Old strawberry leaves turn yellow once they have finished growing and this is a natural process. What to do? Simply cut off these leaves at the base of the plant. This will give room for new growth and the plants will recover and grow properly. Use pruning shears to cut off. This is how you make the plant look neat.

A lack of nitrogen causes yellow leaves in strawberries

Berries need nitrogen to thrive. Yellow leaves can occur on strawberry plants with a nitrogen deficiency. You can give your plants a fertilizer against yellowing leaves by giving them a dose of diluted liquid nitrogen fertilizer every 2 weeks in spring. If you want to keep the nitrogen longer, add a few handfuls of pelleted chicken manure around the plant. How to properly nourish your berries. When planting a new strawberry plant, prepare the soil with compost and old cow manure to ensure a good start.

Lack of water is a common cause of yellowing leaves

As with many other plants, underwatering of berries can also cause the leaves to turn yellow. If your berries are growing in sandy soil, the leaves can dry out quickly. In very hot weather, strawberry plants can wither if grown in full sun. The leaves turn yellow and then brown. If you see yellow leaves on strawberries, water your plants regularly, especially during the warmer months. Regular watering will help prevent strawberry leaves from yellowing in spring and summer.

Overwatering is also a prerequisite for yellowing strawberry leaves

Strawberry plants benefit from regular watering, but too much water is not good for the plants as it can cause the strawberry leaves to turn yellow. Excess water leaches nutrients from the roots. Nitrogen is important for the green leaf color and is involved in the development of chlorophyll in the leaves. If the plants don’t get enough nitrogen, their leaves lose their green color. When you water, check the soil and if it’s dry to a depth of 1 to 2 centimeters then it’s time to give your berries a drink.

To regulate the water content, mulch the plant with bark mulch or straw. Bark mulch is particularly effective because it absorbs extra water and releases it slowly over time. If strawberries in the pot have yellow leaves, this is most likely due to overwatering. Check the soil after watering to make sure the plants aren’t standing in the water. If their roots get too wet, they can rot by not absorbing the nutrients they need, causing the leaves to turn yellow.

Diseases in strawberries due to pests

As with other plants, a pest infestation can be the cause of yellow or damaged leaves on strawberries. Pests such as scale insects or aphids can reduce the amount of water and nutrients and this can turn the leaves yellow. Check your plants for spots on the leaves that are turning yellow and brown. Keep an eye out for tiny green aphids or brown scale insects hiding near the leaf stalks.

Scale insects are small, beetle-shaped insects that suck the sap of strawberry plants. They can easily be treated with eco-oil. Small green aphids can also infest strawberry plants, sucking out their sap and turning the leaves yellow. These insects attack new growth and can appear quickly in spring and fall. The best natural way to get rid of aphids is to attract ladybugs, which will eat the aphids. You can also use neem oil to solve the problem.