03/20/2023 3:20 p.m After shopping in the supermarket, a large mountain of plastic is often left behind when food is unpacked. Garbage can be reduced with cloth bags, reusable nets, boxes and beeswax cloths.

Cucumbers in foil, sliced ​​cheese in plastic packaging, yoghurt in plastic cups. Anyone who buys groceries and unpacks them at home usually stands in front of a stately mountain of plastic. Every German citizen creates an average of 38 kilograms of plastic waste per year. This waste is becoming more and more of a problem worldwide because it is usually not recycled, but instead pollutes nature and the seas. The corona pandemic even caused a further increase in plastic waste because many restaurants were selling take-away food – mostly in plastic containers.

Shopping: Take cloth bags and reusable nets with you

The easiest way to reduce your own plastic mountain: do without plastic if there are alternatives such as unpackaged fruit and vegetables. Instead of buying plastic bags, take fabric bags and use them repeatedly. Milk and yoghurt are usually also available in glass containers. But even with glass, the ecological balance is often only good if it is used several times and the content comes from the region.

Many supermarkets offer reusable nets that are reminiscent of laundry bags and in which fruit and vegetables can be transported several times. They weigh a little more than the typical thin plastic bag, so some supermarkets offer variants with a barcode label. It helps to automatically determine the actual weight of the purchased goods at the scanner checkout. However, this only works in the supermarket or discounter chains where customers bought the bag. If the net comes from another shop, buyers have to take the goods out at the checkout or accept the small surcharge. Unfortunately, the reusable nets are mostly made of plastic fibers such as polyester.

Packaged fruit and vegetables dominate trade

But even if the environmentally conscious consumer is equipped with a reusable net and environmentally friendly shopping bag, the trade still makes it difficult for him to buy unpackaged fruit and vegetables. A study, in which the consumer advice center examined the eight most important German grocers, came to the conclusion in 2019 that almost two thirds of the goods were offered in plastic packaging. The rate among the discounters was particularly high at up to 81 percent. It is also annoying that customers have to pay significantly more for unpackaged fruit and vegetables on average.

Avoid plastic in the household

It is easier to do without plastic in the household than when shopping: Glasses instead of plastic cups, metal cutlery instead of disposable forks, tap water instead of mineral water, fresh storage boxes and beeswax towels instead of cling film. So-called loofah sponges are suitable for washing dishes and cleaning. They are made from a pumpkin plant and are fully biodegradable. This not only reduces the amount of waste, but also saves money. Many products are available in packaging with a lot, little or no plastic. Then customers can decide: a loaf of fresh bread instead of sliced ​​bread in a plastic bag, a bar of soap instead of liquid soap or shower gel, washing powder in a box instead of liquid detergent.

Bioplastics as an alternative?

So-called bioplastics such as polylactide (PLA) are increasingly being offered as a modern alternative to plastics made from petroleum products. It is based on vegetable raw materials – such as corn, sugar cane or lactic acid. The Federation of Consumers however, considers the term “organic” to be misleading in this context and speaks of “agroplastics”. PLA is theoretically compostable, but only at high temperatures, which are only reached in professional systems. Degradation is very slow in domestic compost or in nature.

Mixed plastics that only contain organic components cannot be composted at all. That too Federal Environment Agency is critical of the use of bioplastics and points out that they should not be disposed of in the organic waste bin, but should be put in the yellow sack.

