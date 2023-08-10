Avoiding sports injuries: How to train properly

Sports injuries hurt. But most could be prevented. How, explains Sebastian Siebenlist, head of sports orthopedics at the Technical University of Munich, in the podcast “Putting through their paces” by FOCUS-Gesundheit.

Arrrgggghhh! Torn ligaments, tendinitis, broken bones and much more – anyone who does sports knows the risk of injuries. And they happen a million times. All sorts of bruises, wounds, fractures and strains can be prevented quite easily: “80 percent of sports injuries could be avoided if you train properly,” explains Sebastian Siebenlist, head of sports orthopedics at the Technical University of Munich.

“It’s scary to see how many people get injured because they don’t know the right techniques. I hurt myself once because I didn’t warm up properly. That was a painful lesson.”

But orthopaedist Siebenlist knows how the risk of injury in recreational sports can be reduced to a large extent:

Thorough warm-up: Before training, it is important to stretch dynamically to prepare the muscles for the movements ahead. You should also stretch extensively after exercising so that the muscles do not cramp and can get used to their normal elasticity again.



Technik-Training: “A common mistake is to start a new sport without first dealing with the movement sequences,” says Siebenlist. Otherwise you could come into wrong movement patterns and strain the muscles on one side, which can lead to complaints and injuries. Therefore, when learning or trying out a new sport, an experienced trainer or professional should always be consulted.



Regular breaks: Between training sessions, you should allow your body a sufficient recovery phase. “It’s extremely important to listen to your own body,” emphasizes Siebenlist. “Especially if you feel pain or discomfort, take a break. It’s better to miss a day than weeks or months because of an injury.”



The right equipment: According to Siebenlist, many sports injuries can also be avoided with the right equipment. It is therefore worth investing in high-quality sports equipment and shoes and, ideally, seeking advice from a specialist shop.

The podcast hosts Andrea Bannert and Eva-Maria Vogel, together with sports orthopaedist Sebastian Siebenlist, not only discuss how to effectively protect yourself from injuries during sport, but also what to do in the event of sprains, torn ligaments and the like in the current issue of “On heart and kidneys”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

