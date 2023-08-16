Awake for hours: Three mistakes make you sleep really badly

Some nights it seems almost impossible to fall asleep or stay asleep. This can be due to three mistakes that many make. Read here how to make your nights more pleasant.

You’ve been busy all day, managed to work off many items on the to-do list and fall into bed exhausted late in the evening – you really deserve a good night’s rest.

The body needs them too, after all the cells regenerate themselves overnight, which not only benefits the body but also the brain.

The body recovers at night

In addition, sleep helps to balance hormone levels, supports memory and also plays an important role in muscle regeneration.

But what to do if you can’t fall asleep and toss and turn restlessly in bed?

In fact, it could be due to three mistakes that negatively affect sleep and keep you from getting a restful night. The sleep researcher Dr. Rebecca Robbins enlightens.

alcohol before bed

Alcohol can have a sleep-inducing effect, that’s right – it’s not called a “nightcap” for nothing. However, the alcohol level at night can lead to sleep disorders.

More specifically, it can increase sleep apnea symptoms and delay the onset of REM sleep. However, this phase is the deepest part of the sleep cycle and accounts for just under 20 to 25 percent of sleep. This makes it particularly important for the regeneration of the brain.

In order not to endanger your sleep, you should reduce alcohol consumption to a minimum.

It’s too warm in the bedroom

A room temperature between 18 and 20 degrees is ideal for sleeping. Anything above that can quickly lead to restless nights with interrupted sleep or nightmares – this is a widespread problem, especially in summer.

How much sleep is healthy?

A widespread myth says that some people get by with a maximum of five hours of sleep and that this is also enough for their health.

However, various research shows that we need at least seven hours of sleep a night for optimal health and well-being.

Of course, there are also people who don’t need seven hours of sleep every night. However, a constant lack of sleep can have negative consequences for the body and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and early mortality.

Conversely, too much sleep can also be an indication that there is a health problem.

Four tips will help you sleep better

Create a sleep schedule that you follow every day if possible. Resist daytime naps. This makes it harder for you to fall asleep the following night. Prepare your bedroom. To do this, make sure that you can sleep comfortably on the pillow and mattress. Develop a quiet bedtime routine. Turn off the smartphone as the blue light disrupts the sleep cycle.

