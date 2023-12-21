Awake surgery: operated on the head while playing

Neurosurgeons Perform 65th “Awake Surgery” at Cremona Hospital, Saving Patient’s Functionality

The Neurosurgery team at Cremona Hospital has successfully completed their 65th complex “awake surgery” operation, allowing the patient to maintain critical brain functions during the procedure. Directed by Antonio Fioravanti, the team recently performed the groundbreaking operation on a 39-year-old cryogenic physicist and researcher from Barcelona, who is now recovering well.

The patient, named Sergio, was diagnosed with a Glioma (low grade) and experienced sudden epileptic seizures in November. After consulting with doctors in both Spain and Italy, Sergio made the decision to undergo “awake surgery” at Cremona Hospital, based on the successful track record of the Neurosurgery team led by Dr. Fioravanti. The sophisticated technique, which has been practiced at the hospital for five years, allows for communication and interaction with the patient during the operation, ensuring a double control in real time with respect to the progress of the intervention.

During the operation, Sergio sat on the hospital bed, legs crossed, and played the drums, demonstrating his ambidextrous abilities and bilingualism. The surgeons utilized background music chosen by Sergio, as well as a precise guide and fluorescence technique to remove a large tumor from a delicate area of the brain called the Insula. This area of the brain is responsible for important functions such as language, movement, and creativity.

Following the successful surgery, Sergio expressed his surprise at being able to get out of bed and speak normally. He also shared his excitement about returning home for Christmas and being with his family, who have been a great source of comfort for him during this difficult time.

The preparation for “awake surgery” involves coordination with a neuropsychologist and anesthesiologist to ensure the patient’s psychological and cognitive readiness for the procedure. In Sergio’s case, the preparation also included the use of percussion, which helped him stay calm and concentrated during the surgery.

The head of Neuroanesthesia, Elena Grappa, emphasized Sergio’s lucidity, rationality, and calm demeanor, which made it possible to undertake such a challenging surgical approach. Additionally, Neuroradiologists drew a color map of Sergio’s brain before the surgery, providing critical information to the Neurosurgeon to avoid damaging eloquent areas of the brain responsible for language and motor functions.

The successful outcome of Sergio’s “awake surgery” is a testament to the expertise and collaborative effort of the entire medical team at Cremona Hospital. Alongside Dr. Antonio Fioravanti, the team in the operating room included neurosurgeons, anesthetists, neuropsychologists, instrumental and anesthesia nurses, and neurophysiology technicians.

This innovative approach to brain surgery is not suitable for every patient, but for patients like Sergio, it offers a valuable opportunity to preserve critical brain functions while addressing complex conditions. As the Neurosurgery team at Cremona Hospital continues to push the boundaries of medical advancement, patients like Sergio are given new hope and possibilities for improved quality of life.

