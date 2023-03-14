The immunologists are honored for their outstanding scientific achievements in discovering mechanisms and molecules in the immune system Prof. Frederick W. Alt from Harvard Medical School, Boston, USA and Prof. David G. Schatz from Yale Medical School, New Haven, USA. Today you will receive the prize, which is endowed with 120,000 euros, at the award ceremony in Frankfurt’s Paulskirche.

The immune response and its impact in response to novel antigens in the body is complex and multifaceted. An important area in this is the scavenging of antigens by B and T cells, also known as antigen receptors. Details of these interactions and their diverse recombination possibilities were researched by old and treasure. They discovered molecules and mechanisms that enable the immune system to do the amazing job of recognizing billions of different antigens at first contact.

Young Talent Award for a new method for stem cell diagnostics

At the same time, the Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Young Talent Award, worth 60,000 euros, will be awarded. This year he goes to the Biochemist and physician Dr. dr Leif S Ludwig from the Berlin Institute of Health in the Charité (BIH) and from the Max Delbrück Center in Berlin. Leif Ludwig has developed a method that can analyze the lifelong regeneration of human blood cells up to 1,000 times cheaper, faster and more reliably than was previously possible. In doing so, he enables medicine for the first time to determine the activity of individual blood stem cells in humans with reasonable effort.