As part of the Project Sports and Integration – created by Sport e Salute SpA and financed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies from the National Fund for Migration Policies – the “Award in memory of Emiliano Mondonico”.

The Prize is aimed at the enhancement of technicians, managers and/or other operators in the sports worldas well as Amateur sports associations/societies able to interpret, on and off the field, the social value of sport as a tool for inclusion and integration.

The recognition is inspired by the figure of Emiliano Mondonico, a footballer and coach who was able, with his work, to be the spokesperson for the participatory dimension of sport.

The identified winners are involved in the promotion of sports projects in which the social dimension is central, carried out in favor of one or more vulnerable categories of the population, in areas at high risk of degradation. Experiences with a greater ability to involve social and educational networks in the area were also rewarded.

Winners list

TECHNICIANS CATEGORY

BONFIGLIO ANDREA (PO): football coach, promoter of initiatives against racism and in favor of inclusion.

DIOGUARDI FURIO (GE): sitting volleyball technician, he is committed to promoting sport as a tool for the inclusion and recovery of people with frailty (disabled, imprisoned, drug addicts).

FERRARINI MASSIMILIANO (MI): karate technician, among various initiatives with a social purpose, he carries out sporting activities in schools aimed at preventing bullying.

FIAMINGO MARIA GRAZIA (CT): integrated rugby coach, a discipline he uses to improve the psychophysical well-being and quality of life of patients with mental frailties.

RIGHTEOUS FRANCIS (SI): baseball technician, works to ensure free sporting practice for foreign athletes, promoting their integration and inclusion in the area.

NIANG BAYE HASSANE (LE): coach of a football team made up of asylum seekers, fights all forms of violence and discrimination.

PALMA AMALIA (NA): judo technician, carries out playful-motor activities for people with disabilities and economic difficulties, as well as free self-defense courses for local women.

PILLAN AMPELIO (VI): a former cross-country skier and Nordic walking and rehabilitation gymnastics technician, he collaborates with various nursing homes by proposing recreational and motor activities for people suffering from Parkinson's disease.

PISTIDDA CLAUDIO (SS): rugby coach, coordinates various projects in disadvantaged areas where there is a strong risk of deviance among the youngest.

TRASCIATTI MIRKO (PG): chess technician, uses the game inside prisons as a tool for the social reintegration of prisoners and the improvement of their conditions during the prison period.

CATEGORY OF MANAGERS AND/OR OTHER SPORTS OPERATORS

BENCICH MAURO (MI): is engaged in football projects that aim to integrate foreign kids within the community.

HEZRAF YOUSSEF (TO): he is active in various initiatives that use football as a tool for cultural mediation and social integration.

LAGUARDIA PAOLO (TA): active for over 20 years in promoting cricket and badminton in particular, it has also used these sports as a means of aggregating and integrating foreign communities.

MARIANI DANIEL (PG): engaged in the design and implementation of initiatives on social issues (awareness raising, fundraising, activities with schools, contrast to discrimination) through sport.

HELIUM Vault (PR): Creator and coordinator of the GIOCAMPUS project, a central initiative in the Parma educational system which has inspired numerous projects at a national level, also due to its strong inclusive dimension.

ASD/SSD CATEGORY

ASD ATLETICO SAN LORENZO (RM): Through its sporting and cultural activities, marked by the fight against hardship and marginalization, it stands as a point of reference and engine of social transformation for the neighborhood in which it operates.

ASD SKATING SPORTS CENTER CAMPOBASSO (CB): It promotes concrete actions of social responsibility for the territory and the community through the implementation of projects mainly aimed at combating youth discomfort.

ASD CIRCOLO OLIMPICO VENICE LIDO (VE): It collaborates with various non-profit associations in the area to promote, in particular, the sporting and social integration of people with disabilities.

ASD VOLVO OLIMPIA MARTINA (TA): It is active in promoting sports as a means of spreading equal opportunities, respecting the rules and integrating the most disadvantaged sections of the population.

AMATEUR HANDICAP SPORTS ASSOCIATION NOVARA ONLUS (NO): It has been operating for over 40 years with the aim of integrating people with physical and intellectual disabilities into sports and social life.

