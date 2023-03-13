There are 23 statuettes of the 95th edition of the Academy Awards, 23 Oscars awarded in the historic location of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. No way for the two Italians nominated: Alice Rohrwacher, nominated in the best short film category with «Le pupille» and for Aldo Signoretti nominated in the best make-up category. Prizes are in order from last, top, to first, queue. Here are all the winners.

Best Movie: vince «Everything Everywhere All at Once». The film takes home a haul of seven Oscars. Three statuettes for the Daniels (after screenplay and direction). “Cinema goes on over the years and on the internet it changes every millisecond, but this film will remain for generations,” comments Daniel Kwan.

Best Leading Actor: vince Brendan Fraser, the big favorite, for «The Whale». Very excited on stage, he thanks the Academy for “believing in this courageous film” and the whole team. Not forgetting the other nominees in the category. He also recalled that he started 30 years ago in the cinema “and things weren’t always easy”.

Best director: After winning in the Best Original Screenplay category, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert also win for Best Director with the film «Everything Everywhere All at Once». The «Daniels», as they are called, met in film school in Boston and together they started making short films and music videos.

Best Editing: vince paul rogers per il film «Everything Everywhere All at Once». On stage Rogers says: "It's too much, guys, this is only my second film." And he adds with the classic thanks: «It was an honor to work with this cast, each of you inspired me».

Best Original Song: wins «Naatu Naatu», music by MM Keeravani; text by Chandrabose, for the film «RRR». On stage, the Indian composer, instead of speaking, “sang” his speech.

Best sound: the figurine goes to «Top Gun: Maverick»i premiati sono Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon e Mark Taylor.

Best Adapted Screenplay: vince Sarah Polley per il film «Women Talking»

Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert win for the film «Everything Everywhere All at Once».

Best special effects: vince «Avatar – The Water Way»namely Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett.

Best Original Score: Oscar goes to Volker Bertelmann for the movie “All Quiet on the Western Front”. Bertelmann, a German composer and pianist, began composing at the age of 14.

Best scenography: Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper win for “All Quiet on the Western Front”.

Best animated short: vince «The child, the mole, the fox and the horse», directed by Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud. The team – made up of about 100 animators – worked remotely during the Covid to make the short.

Best Documentary Short: the Oscar goes to «Raghu, the little elephant», directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga. The story tells of a couple, Bomman and Bellie, who in southern India, dedicate their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, creating together a family like no other.

Best international film: wins the German film “All Quiet on the Western Front” by Edward Berger.

Best costumes: the Oscar goes to «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever», i.e. the costume designer Ruth E. Carter. "Thank you for supporting a black superhero who is my mother," Carter says on stage, also thanking the Marvel family.

Best Makeup and Hairstyle: vince «The Whale», namely makeup artists Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley. The Italian was also a candidate in this category Aldo Signoretti for the make-up of the film «Elvis».

Best photography: vince James Friend for the film All Quiet on the Western Front.

Best short film: vince «An Irish Goodbye», directed by Tom Berkely and Ross White. Nothing to do for the Italian short «Le pupille» by Alice Rohrwacher.

Best Documentary: vince «Navalny»directed by Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris. The documentary tells the story of the Russian dissident (now in prison) and the poisoning of him. Navalny’s wife also on stage who says on the microphone: «I dream of the day when you will be free and our country will be free. I love you”.

Best Supporting Actress: vince l’Oscar Jamie Lee Curtis for the film «Everything Everywhere All at Once». The victory comes to his first nomination. The actress very excited on stage, she says: «I have 45 seconds and I promised I would be good. I’m not here alone, there are hundreds of people with me, the Danielses, the crew, everyone who made this film, my dream team: we all won this Oscar. I dedicate the award to my husband, to our daughters, to my sister, to all those who supported my genre films: we all won this Oscar. And my mother and my father, both of them were nominated for different categories».

Best Supporting Actor: the winner is Ke Huy Quan for the movie «Everything Everywhere All at Once». The 51-year-old Vietnamese actor began working in cinema as a child by participating in the film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984). He dedicates the Oscar to his eighty-year-old mother who watches it from home. Between tears of emotion and thanks, he says to everyone: "Keep your dreams alive".