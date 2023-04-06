Home Health awarded research projects on caesarean sections
Health

awarded research projects on caesarean sections

The four projects with a total order volume of 150,000 euros are intended to deal with important care issues in four subject areas: 1. Counseling for pregnant women, 2. Timing of the planned caesarean section, 3. Measures to counteract the dangers of a caesarean section, 4. The woman’s condition after a caesarean section . Contractors are the Institute for Research in Operative Medicine, University of Witten-Herdecke and the Institute Cochrane Germany in Freiburg.

The results of the research projects are to be included in an interdisciplinary S3 guideline on caesarean sections, which is currently being developed by the responsible specialist societies.

