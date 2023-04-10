professor dr Ralf Bartenschlager is Executive Director of the Department of Molecular Virology at the University of Heidelberg and at the same time heads the research focus on infections and cancer at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in Heidelberg. professor dr Charles M. Rice is director of the interdisciplinary Center for the Study of Hepatitis C at New York’s Rockefeller University. With the development of the cell propagation systems for hepatitis C viruses, the two scientists created the basis for testing effective new antiviral agents against liver cell infections.

professor dr Peter Piot, Director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine in London has devoted his life to fighting infectious diseases. In 1976, Piot co-discovered the Ebola virus in Zaire. His numerous international activities led, among other things, to knowledge about the heterosexual spread of the HI virus and to research and implementation of preventive strategies against AIDS in African countries. Through Piot’s commitment, a substantial price reduction for antiretroviral drugs was negotiated, enabling HIV prevention programs to be established in developing countries.

The Robert Koch Prize is one of the most prestigious scientific awards in the Federal Republic of Germany and has been endowed with 100,000 euros since 2004. It has been awarded since the 1960s. The Federal Ministry of Health supports the Robert Koch Prize annually with 50,000 euros.