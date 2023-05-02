Awareness campaign against mosquitoes. “Not just a nuisance, but a health problem”

Mosquito bites represent a health problem due to the transmission of viruses that can infect people and animals, such as West Nile: an asymptomatic disease in 80% of cases, which however sometimes causes fever and which in rare situations (less than 1 %), especially in elderly people or with immune deficiencies, can lead to more serious forms with neurological deficits and hospitalization. This was reiterated by the Municipality of Venice which, in collaboration with Ulss 3 Serenissima and Veritas, has launched a special awareness campaign. The initiative includes a video, information materials and the free distribution of larvicidal products.

The initiative was presented this morning, May 2, by the councilor for the environment Massimiliano De Martin together with the coordinator of the hygiene and public health service of Ulss3, Vittorio Selle, the communication manager of the Veritas Group, Riccardo Seccarello, and the director of public green areas, Marco Mastroianni.

The Municipality of Venice from April to October carries out the disinfestation of public areas with specific larvicidal products. Every 30 days the 50,000 road drains on the mainland and the 20,000 in the historic center and islands are treated, and every 20 days the ditches with stagnant water are treated. A similar operation will also be carried out this year in the ditches located on the border between Municipalities and Consortia, for which targeted geolocation work has begun. The larvicidal method remains more effective than the airborne disinfestation action of the adult forms, which is used only in emergencies.

Even the citizen, reminds the Municipality, is invited to do his part because mosquitoes lay their eggs wherever there is stagnant water, even in flower saucers. “It is an important health problem, which must be monitored and heard – explained the commissioner De Martin -. This is why we ask for a strong collaboration and responsibility ». Starting tomorrow, 11,000 packs of larvicide suitable for domestic use will be available free of charge for the ecological control of the life cycle of mosquitoes: the Municipality is providing one pack for each independent or condominium housing unit, with collection by the administrator or his delegate while stocks last.

The effectiveness of some behaviors was also highlighted:

do not leave objects or containers outdoors where water can stagnate

empty all containers such as buckets, watering cans daily

keep bins and cisterns closed

pull weeds and cut tall grass

use skin repellents

install mosquito nets

wear light-colored clothes and preferably long or full-sleeved trousers.

«In the years of Covid – explained Dr. Selle – we have learned to use a series of precautions (masks, hand sanitizers, distancing) to reduce the spread of the virus and also of the flu. To prevent summer fevers, it is essential to undertake to adopt all the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of Culex mosquitoes, which can carry relevant infections such as the West Nile Virus, now native. This is why it is essential to raise citizens’ awareness by asking for their preventive intervention towards people and their homes”.

The free distribution of anti-larval products takes place, while stocks last, in the following points: