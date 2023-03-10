Home Health awareness campaign underway
Health

awareness campaign underway

by admin

“Unfortunately we are recording a growing number of episodes of attacks on health and social care workers, especially in emergency rooms. It is a cultural problem: those who arrive in the emergency room must understand that doctors and nurses are there to help. We are starting as a Ministry della Salute an awareness campaign and, in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior, we have increased the number of police stations present inside the hospitals “.

This was stated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, speaking on the Unomattina program on RaiUno this morning10 March, in view of the National Day of education and prevention against violence against health and social-health workers which is celebrated on 12 March.

The awareness campaign kicks off on the Ministry’s social media and will culminate on the Day of Sunday with the publication in nine paper and web newspapers of information pages and banners to remind all citizens of #laviolenzanoncura.

Posters and flyers of the campaign will be available on www.salute.gov.it to be downloaded and posted in healthcare facilities, social healthcare, pharmacies, medical offices.

See also  "The Medium" will officially go to PlayStation 5 in September

You may also like

5 things not to do after 60

AUSL Modena – Camposanto, a public meeting on...

Ldl cholesterol, the lower it drops, the better...

Arconatura – Risotto with porcini mushrooms

FIBROMYALGIA AND THE PELVIC FLOOR: ON WOMEN’S DAY,...

Chikungunya alarm coming from South America, the viral...

Hamburg, shooting in a Jehovah’s Witnesses church: what...

Risotto with speck and porcini mushrooms

Does body odor indicate illness? What your smell...

Semaglutide, the injection for weight loss cures diabetes....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy