“Unfortunately we are recording a growing number of episodes of attacks on health and social care workers, especially in emergency rooms. It is a cultural problem: those who arrive in the emergency room must understand that doctors and nurses are there to help. We are starting as a Ministry della Salute an awareness campaign and, in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior, we have increased the number of police stations present inside the hospitals “.

This was stated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, speaking on the Unomattina program on RaiUno 10 March, in view of the National Day of education and prevention against violence against health and social-health workers which is celebrated on 12 March.

The awareness campaign kicks off on the Ministry’s social media and will culminate on the Day of with the publication in nine paper and web newspapers of information pages and banners to remind all citizens of #laviolenzanoncura.

Posters and flyers of the campaign will be available on www.salute.gov.it to be downloaded and posted in healthcare facilities, social healthcare, pharmacies, medical offices.