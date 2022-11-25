news-txt”>

A reasonable wait before starting to use antibiotics. This is also one of the indications contained in the new Recommendations for the optimal use of antibiotics published by the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), on the occasion of the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week which ends on 26 November, promoted by the World Organization of Healthcare. In conjunction with the awareness week, the AIFA building was illuminated in blue and an information spot was broadcast on the radio and television networks.

For a more conscious use of antibiotics and against the phenomenon of antibiotic resistance, underlined the general manager of Aifa Nicola Magrini, “we must, for example, also overcome the false myth that antibiotic therapy should not be interrupted once it has started”.