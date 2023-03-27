March 27, 202316:01

In the UK this review began in 2020: via terms nowadays deemed offensive and racist. But controversy explodes on social media: “Cancel culture is once again in action with censorship”









Wikipedia The “cancel culture” doesn’t even spare Agatha Christie. A few weeks after the controversy over the linguistic revisions and corrections in the books of Roald Dahl and Ian Fleming in the name of political correctness, a new one opens in the United Kingdom concerning the novels of the queen of yellow. As emerges from the British press, some of her famous works have in fact been partially corrected by the publisher HarperCollins to take into account contemporary sensibilities, thus eliminating terms nowadays considered offensive and racist. And the controversy erupts.

The corrections – This revision started in 2020 and is leading to the publication of new “cleaned” editions of the stories with the writer’s most famous characters, such as Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple: in addition to the corrected words, some passages have been rewritten and in some cases completely removed . So away are the terms normally used in Christie’s time to classify people of a different ethnicity than the white British one and who were affected in some cases by a colonialist mentality and racist prejudices. According to the advances provided by the London newspaper The Telegraph, words such as “black”, “Jew”, “gypsy” disappear, but also “Oriental” and “Indian temperament” to characterize a character, while the “natives” become the “locals” .

I “sensitive readers” – These figures, especially talked about in US and UK publishing, scour new and old publications for potentially offensive terms and descriptions, with the aim of improving diversity and inclusion in the publishing industry. Their work, however, is inevitably fueling a growing debate on whether to make changes to books now considered classics.

To the controversy. Many criticisms on social media of those who speak of “cancel culture” once again in action with censorship. On Twitter, some passionate readers of the author speak of “murder” perpetrated against her works and others who sarcastically rewrite Christie’s titles in the light of new sensitivities: “Murder on the Orient Express” becomes ‘Murder on the Eastern Express’ , for example.

A double version also for Christie? – There are also those who call for a step back by maintaining an original edition alongside the revised and corrected one. Compromise solution already adopted by the publisher Puffin, controlled by the colossus Penguin Random House, for the books of Dahl, famous author of children’s titles. Thus a Classic Collection was envisaged, free of subsequent interventions and therefore still with terms such as “fat” or “dwarf”, alongside the new edition designed “for young readers” without the non-inclusive words.

