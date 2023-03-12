In technical jargon it is called “horizontal equity”. In concrete terms, it means that taxpayers should tend to pay the same taxes, regardless of the activity they carry out and therefore of the type of income: employment, pension, self-employment. A significant part of article 5 of the draft tax reform is dedicated to this objective, the one that aims to redesign the current personal income tax. More precisely, we speak of the “gradual pursuit of horizontal equity” and four lines of action are indicated, which will then naturally have to be transformed into effective ones with the delegated decrees, once the law has been approved.

The Irpef structure

The premise is that the current Irpef set-up actually envisages even significant differences, mostly to the advantage of medium-low incomes from employment. It is largely a legacy of the 80 euro bonus mechanism which later became 100 euro and finally partially incorporated into the mechanism of rates and brackets: originally it was a tax credit, reserved precisely for employees, which they neither enjoyed nor retirees, let alone the self-employed. Furthermore, these three categories have specific tax deductions, which are in turn differentiated. The practical consequence is that at the same level of income the tax payable is significantly different. Let’s start from the bottom: with an income of 10,000 euros a year, employees actually enjoy a negative tax, because the 1,200 euro bonus amply compensates for the low amount theoretically due: so the worker does not pay and actually gets 780 euros. The pensioner with the same earnings must instead pay 442, again on an annual basis, while for the self-employed the bill rises to 1,188. With 20,000 euros a year, the difference in terms of annual tax is almost 1,500 euros in favor of the employee over the pensioner and 2,000 over the self-employed; the difference is then reduced to zero at 50,000 euros.

Times

What will change with the new personal income tax? The first of the three criteria envisages “the progressive application of the same area of ​​tax exemption and the same compositional burden, regardless of the nature of the income produced, with priority for the equivalence between employment income and pension income”. It means that at least for these two categories the differences will tend to be ironed out fairly quickly. However, employees could recover at least part of their benefit (but in a more transparent way) thanks to the second criterion, which would give them the possibility of deducting the expenses incurred for the production of their income “even on a flat-rate basis”. The logic is quite clear: those who carry out a subordinate work activity (unlike the retired) in order to receive their salary must travel to reach their headquarters or acquire some equipment.

The third criterion instead arises from a penalty that today specifically affects self-employed workers, who, like employees, can deduct social security contributions which, however, do not reduce the “total income” used as a parameter for the application of further deductions (including those for dependents of the family): the consequence is that a craftsman or a professional with the same economic situation benefits less than an employee. This disparity would be corrected with the possibility of full deduction from total income. It must be said that since 2019 the self-employed have instead enjoyed the advantageous “flat tax”, the flat-rate regime expanded with the latest Budget Law. Again with the maneuver, the “incremental flat tax” was also introduced, ie the possibility of choosing – instead of the ordinary Irpef – a more convenient substitute tax on the increase in income compared to that of the previous three-year period. This option currently only concerns the self-employed while article 5 of the reform (this is the fourth criterion of horizontal equity) provides for its extension to the world of dependent work, with some possible adjustments.

