"Away with the f**king hand." It's all Rudy Zerbi's fault

“Away with the f**king hand.” It’s all Rudy Zerbi’s fault

«Get away, run away with this fucking hand!», incredible but true to pronounce this bad word in “semi-direct” is Maria De Filippi, during the episode of Amici 22 on Saturday 29 April, who tries to send via Rudy Zerbi after the gauntlet between prof.

Amici 22, the "fury" of Maria De Filippi: "Away with that fucking hand". It's all Rudy Zerbi's fault

At the end of the gauntlet between teachers, with the performance of the teacher Celentano and Rudy Zerbi, among the funniest of all the episodes, Maria De Filippi had to “forcefully” send the two coaches off the stage.

The climate you breathe is that of the holiday village, there are smiles and there is so much lightness, however what is surprising is the “liberating” reaction of Maria de Filippi, not so much for the bad word itself said in an extremely goliardic moment, but because, being Amici 22 a recorded programme, it was not censored but broadcast in its entirety and without beeps.

