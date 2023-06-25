Away with the summit crosses on the mountains? Santanché: ”Basita”, Urzì: “Madness”. The president of Cai intervenes: “I apologize for the misunderstanding generated”

TRENTO. “We have never dealt with the topic of crosses on the summit”. It is to intervene Antonio Montani, general president of the Italian Alpine Club. “These are statements made by editorial director Marco Albino Ferrari during a book presentation”.

The crosses of peak? “Wrong remove them, anachronistic installarne Of new“. The web referent of the Italian Alpine Club had summarized the issue thus, Peter Lacasellain a piece that came out a couple of weeks ago on The Boot. A stance that has been inserted for a long time debate which has involved, over the years, the community mountaineering and not only that and which has been studied in depth in recent days at the Catholic University of Milanduring the presentation of the volume of Ines Thousandths “Summit crosses in the Apennines”. Beyond Marco Albino Ferrari (editorial director and head of cultural activities of Cai), also present at the conference Monsignor Melchor José Sànchez de Toca and Alameda (rapporteur of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints) and the professor of law Marco Valentines (Here article).

The number one of the Italian Alpine Club intervenes to clarify the position of the Cai. “We have never dealt with the topic of summit crosses anywhere, let alone taking an official position on it”, says Montani. “What has been published is the result of personal statements expressed by the editorial director Marco Albino Ferrari during the presentation of a book. Personally, as I believe all those who have climbed the Matterhorn, I cannot imagine the top of our mountain without its famous cross”.

They immediately caught fire discussions environment to this him who, perhaps more than any other, is able to divide the sensitivity of those who love the mountains. Politics has also moved. “I am appalled by the Cai’s decision to remove the crosses from the mountain peaks without having communicated anything to the ministry. I would never have accepted such a decision which goes against our principles, our culture, the identity of the territory, its respect. A territory is protected right from its identities and the identities of our communities are made up of symbols that preserve history and values ​​over time. I invite the president of Cai to review his decision “, the comment of the minister Daniela Santanché While Alessandro Urzi (deputy and provincial commissioner of the Brothers of Italy), adds: “I have been a member of the Cai for over a quarter of a century, for this I was also awarded, I defended the cultural, historical and material value it represents for the entire national community and its identity. This whole story, and that of previous generations, finds no correspondence in the practice threatened by some expressions of the CAI such as the more recent one of wanting to remove the crosses from the Italian mountains.Abandoning this tradition would mean detaching from the sense of belonging that is connected to the same Italian and European identity. The vision of a mountain with no signs left by man, with its cultural baggage linked to the place it frequents, is at least obscurantist, and the cross, seen as an element of disturbance, causes the only disturbance: that of those who believe that our country must stop pursuing ideological fanaticism”

No decision and an issue not addressed, the intervention of Montani, who concludes: “I want I personally apologize to the minister for the misunderstanding generated and I want to reassure that for every topic of this magnitude our vigilant ministry will always be consulted and involved”.