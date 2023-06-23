Home » Axa Medical Care Srl / Ministry of Health
Health

Axa Medical Care Srl / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3452/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 73/2023 Axa Medical Care Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, the Sicily Region, the Health Service Bodies of the Sicily Region and towards Johnson & Johnson Medical Spa, Medtronic Italia Spa

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 429.5 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 1.19 Mb)

Instance (PDF 102.1 Kb)

See also  The food that reduces abdominal swelling and improves intestinal health

You may also like

arriving by 2023. How do they work?

Constipation: how to fight it naturally, without resorting...

Tumors: new therapy for the elderly and heart...

Aloe vera, the benefits

Diabetes, among the causes also the absence of...

Disposable Line Srl with sole shareholder / Ministry...

From 5 X 1000 197,256 euros to Calcit

Few in defense of the Saint – HuffPost

The husband accused of having drugged his wife...

Poisonous Fish: Do not let this animal sting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy