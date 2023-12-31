Ayurveda is a very individual health care system – also for mother and child.

Ayurveda for mother and child

According to Ayurveda, every person is unique and Ayurveda also has individual recommendations for holistic health management for each person.

Pregnancy and motherhood in particular pose very special challenges for women that need to be overcome. Ayurveda can be of great benefit here, for the mother and for the development of the new living being in the womb as well as for the baby when it sees the light of day.

It is also a very special task for Ayurveda practitioners to provide holistic care to the mother both prenatally and postnatally.

Here I will list a few points why learning Ayurveda pregnancy massage and becoming a course instructor for Ayurveda baby massage can be key – for the health and development of mother and child, but also for positioning yourself as an Ayurveda provider :

Individual care:

Ayurveda places great value on individuality. Each treatment, including diet and lifestyle, is tailored to individual needs and constitutional types (doshas). The more individual the care – the more sustainable the result.

Continuity in care:

By learning both massage techniques, Ayurveda practitioners can provide ongoing support to mothers during pregnancy and after the birth of their child. This promotes a lasting and trusting relationship with the mother.

Extensive knowledge:

Learning both methods allows for a deeper understanding of the needs of mother and child. This knowledge is particularly valuable because the needs of pregnant women and babies are closely linked.

Expansion of skills:

The combination of both techniques expands the range of offerings offered by Ayurveda practitioners. This means you can appeal to a wider audience and diversify your services, i.e. expand your offering.

Promoting mother-child bonding:

Ayurvedic baby massage is not only beneficial for the baby but also for the mother. It strengthens the emotional bond between mother and child and promotes relaxation and well-being for both.

Prevention and relief of complaints:

Both massages contribute to the prevention and relief of typical complaints during pregnancy and in the postnatal phase. They support the mother’s physical recovery and promote the healthy development of the baby.

Holistic health promotion:

Ayurveda emphasizes the importance of prevention and uses natural remedies and techniques. This is particularly important for pregnant women and children, as they are often more sensitive to chemical substances.

Ayurveda looks at the person holistically, including physical, emotional, mental and spiritual aspects. This approach is particularly valuable for mother and child because it takes into account not only physical health but also emotional well-being.

Nutrition and lifestyle advice:

Ayurveda provides detailed diet and lifestyle guidelines that are crucial during pregnancy and after the birth of a child. This helps prevent health problems and promote overall well-being.

Strengthening self-healing powers:

Ayurveda encourages active participation in your own health. For mothers, this means taking responsibility for their own health and that of their child, which can lead to better health care.

Coping with stress:

Pregnancy and motherhood can be stressful. Ayurvedic practices such as meditation, yoga and breathing exercises can help reduce stress and promote mental health.

Learning these two specialized Ayurvedic massages together offers a comprehensive opportunity to support the well-being of mother and child during and after pregnancy.

Ayurveda massages for mother and child

A colleague of mine, an Indian woman, gave birth to one of her children in Germany and the other child in India. She explained to me the difference – and that she felt much better cared for with the care in India.

A key difference is the massages that pregnant women and newborns receive regularly.

Students of mine who have completed the Ayurveda pregnancy massage with me and also the course leader training for the Ayurveda baby massage also tell me how the people treated feel good when they are massaged.

In the courses for Ayurveda pregnancy massage as well as the course instructor training for Ayurveda baby massage, there is also important background knowledge for pregnancy and the development of the child – from a Western perspective as well as from an Ayurvedic perspective. The participants in the courses can also give qualified recommendations for better health and well-being.

During pregnancy, this is of course beneficial for the expectant mother, but also for the development of the child, because the baby in the womb also clearly shows how comfortable it feels when the mother is massaged.

From my personal experience as well as from the experiences of the participants in my Ayurveda courses, I can say that these Ayurvedic massages are a blessing for mother and child.

Pregnancy, birth and the child’s growth are important phases of life – Ayurveda provides lasting support in preventive health care.

During this time, i.e. during pregnancy and afterwards, mother and child are the focus of health care and health care.

Pregnancy, birth and early childhood are the basis for health and well-being for the new citizen. The more conscious and natural these times are, the greater the chance that a healthy and happy child will be born and can develop optimally here.

An Ayurvedic lifestyle and Ayurvedic massages, especially during pregnancy and after birth, for mother and child can profoundly promote the health of mother and child.

In our fast-paced world, most people are strongly influenced by stress, so that they cannot achieve a state of rest and relaxation or have difficulty achieving it – and this rest and relaxation are necessary for the health of mother and child.

It is all the more important that the pregnant women and their surroundings make the pregnancy conscious and “child-friendly”, because this is where the course is set for a healthy child and for a healthy, long and happy life – for mother and child.

Here are some of the effects of the Ayurvedic pregnancy massage – Garbhini-Abhyanga:

It harmonizes hormonal fluctuations, relaxes, reduces stress, and relieves strain on the legs, pelvis and back. It promotes the mother and child bond and nourishes all of the mother’s tissues. But it also promotes the nourishment of the tissues and optimal tissue development in mother and child. Ultimately, it also supports the pregnant woman so that she is optimally prepared for the birth.

Here are some of the effects of Kumara Abhyanga – Ayurvedic baby massage

Relaxation of the baby’s muscles and other tissues – Blood circulation throughout the body improves, the cells can be better supplied with nutrients, but the cells can also be better purified.

Emotional stress is reduced. We often forget that the child’s perception is completely different, loud noises (e.g. road traffic, loud conversations, loud music) are perceived more intensely, the child cannot yet process them intellectually – they perceive using all of their senses and react to what they perceive emotionally. The Ayurvedic baby massage brings the senses and emotions back into harmony – the child appears significantly more harmonious and calm.

Strengthening the immune system – the body’s resistance can develop better – the baby is less susceptible to infections.

The tissues and thus also the organs can mature better and faster – the newborn not only has to grow, many organs are not yet fully mature – the Ayurvedic baby massage supports this maturation process.

Emotional attention from the mother and father – Of course this can also happen in other ways, but with Ayurvedic baby massage this attention is very intense and intimate, which is responded to by the child with a feeling of well-being.

Learn Ayurvedic massages for mother and child

Ayurveda practitioners can now learn pregnancy massage and course instructor training for Ayurvedic baby massage in Wolfgang Neutzler’s Ayurveda school – no matter where they live and all without any stress. I have developed a special online training that has many advantages, for example

No travel stress, no travel costs and learn at your own pace.

It is also highly appreciated that participants have access to a members’ area even after the training – a veritable knowledge base that is also available after completing the courses.

These two Ayurveda training courses can be learned by Ayurveda practitioners, as well as by people who work in other health professions or in health care.

These training courses are increasingly being booked by prospective parents so that the pregnant woman can regularly enjoy Ayurveda massages. The knowledge from the course instructor training can also be used for the development of your own child.

I often find that this learning “for yourself and your own family” is the first step towards turning Ayurveda massages and course instructor training into a career that can be pursued alternatively or as a part-time job – with a lot fulfillment of meaning.

Right now – at the turn of the year there is an opportunity in the school for Ayurveda to learn these two massages – the Ayurveda pregnancy massage – Garbhini Abhyanga and as a course leader the Ayurveda baby massage – Kumara Abhyanga in a bundle.

The combo price is usually already discounted, but now that a new year realignment is taking place for many people, there is an additional realignment discount.

The courses can be started at any time and learned at your own pace, as access remains even after the course has been completed.

More information can be found here on my blog…

And further information about the combination offer

Ayurveda pregnancy massage – Garbhini Abhyanga and as a course leader the Ayurveda baby massage – Kumara Abhyanga

The Wolfgang Neutzler Ayurveda School is an independent private school.

The headmaster of the School for Ayurveda, Wolfgang Neutzler, has been practicing as a naturopath with a focus on Ayurveda since 1985. As a coach, he supports people specifically in changing their diet and losing weight.

The focus of his work is online seminars and training. A quick and effective way to learn, especially these days, without travel costs and stress.

The following online offers are available: training to become an Ayurveda nutritionist, Ayurveda cooking courses, weight loss training, Ayurveda fasting week, course leader Ayurveda baby massage, pregnancy massage, Ayurveda constitution determination, Ayurveda massages, Ayurveda relaxation Trainer.

Wolfgang Neutzler is an author and co-author of 8 books, including 5 Ayurveda books.

The goal is to give many people access to Ayurveda.

Ayurveda – the knowledge of a healthy, long and happy life

