Ayurveda – spices for health

We use them in many ways – the herbs and spices. But Ayurveda also knows the healing secrets of the power of spices.

Spices and spice mixtures in Ayurveda

Again and again we hear and read how effective e.g. B. ginger, turmeric, pippali, the long pepper and also the pepper.

We know about the power of spices, but we still use them far too seldom here in the West. In my cooking classes I hear and I often read in recipe descriptions that the “main spices” are salt, pepper and paprika, sweet.

Recently I was with my mother and was amazed at how progressive she was in her old age, I found all kinds of oils, spices and spice mixtures in her kitchen – but what was more important, she also used them in cooking – you can find that in people rare in old age.

But what is the magic of spices?

Why do they have such a healing effect that they are used in Ayurveda as a spice, but also as a remedy (medicine)? I like to call them mood enhancers because they lead us back into our inner harmony and thereby strengthen the detoxification power and generally harmonize the metabolism. Remedies are quickly equated with promises of healing and these are not allowed to be given.

According to Ayurveda, we – each of us – have our very own constitution. This – according to Ayurveda – should be lived, because then it is most promising that we can lead a long, healthy and happy life.

This Ayurveda constitution can be promoted by certain properties or can be brought into imbalance by other properties.

The Ayurveda constitution types have the following properties:

Vata has the characteristics: dry, light, cold, mobile, rough, quick, subtle

Pitta has the properties: hot, pungent, light, liquid, slightly oily, mobile.

Kapha has the characteristics: smooth, oily, heavy, solid, cold, sluggish, sluggish.

The following flavors (these are also properties) promote Vata, Pitta and Kapha

Vata is balanced by sweet, sour and salty

Pitta is balanced by bitter, tart and sweet

Kapha is balanced by pungent, bitter and astringent.

In Ayurveda there are 6 flavors – 3 increase and three decrease the respective Dosha Vata, Pitta or Kapha

The following flavors (these are also properties), if used too much or too often, will imbalance Vata, Pitta and Kapha.

Vata increases with the tastes pungent, bitter and astringent.

Pitta increases with sour, salty and pungent

Kapha is enhanced by sweet, sour and salty

In my cooking courses, in the Ayurveda Basics course, as well as in the nutritionist training, people often ask what should I do, we have different constitutional types in the partnership or in the family, do I have to cook extra for everyone?

Of course you don’t have to.

On the one hand, there are flavors that can be used by everyone, and above all: the dose determines whether something is a poison or a remedy.

Here I quote Paracelsus’s most famous tenet, which is still valid today: “All things are poison, and nothing is without poison; only the dose makes it so that a thing is not a poison.

Spices, like herbs, also have corresponding properties, so you can use them well to balance your own Ayurvedic constitution.

However, spices and herbs also serve to activate the metabolism, which is quickly thrown off balance by our stressful lives.

One of the basic spice blends is the trikatu

Tri means three and katu means sharp.

So Trikatu is a mixture of 3 hot spices:

Equal parts of dried ginger, pippali, Indian long pepper and black pepper.

Trikatu is used in Ayurveda cuisine, but also in Ayurveda medicine.

It is used at

Indigestion – this is often fueled by stress, intense heat like we’ve been experiencing over the past few weeks, inconsistency and lack of sleep.

Trikatu activates all digestive glands and helps against bloating, belching and flatulence

Respiratory problems – Trikatu has a mucus-reducing effect in bronchitis, asthma and hay fever

Obesity – Here, “not moving enough” and eating too much is the root cause.

Trikatu stimulates fat burning and helps with fat metabolism disorders

Kapha disorders such as skin disorders, diabetes mellitus and obesity

Triphala strengthens our digestive power and thus causes our AGNI to be strengthened. Agni is our digestive power – if Agni is strong then we are moving towards health because we are detoxifying regularly – if Agni is weak then we are moving towards disease because with time

Diabetes mellitus – this is where Trikatu is traditionally used to reduce Kapha and stimulate Agni

Trikatu strengthens the immune system, it has a proven antimicrobial effect against numerous viruses and bacteria.

So it’s worth getting more involved with spices and herbs and, above all, integrating them more into your own life than teas or for seasoning in the kitchen.

Trikatu can also be taken with honey before each meal when you’re on the go to boost your digestive power.

More about spices, spice mixtures and about the Golden Milk – an Ayurvedic drink that is now also called an in-drink, can be requested here free of charge.

