B. Braun Avitum Italy Spa / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3025/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14569/2022 proposed by B. Braun Avitum Italy Spa against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Abruzzo Region, Presidency of the Council of Ministers State-Regions and Unified Conference, Permanent Conference for the Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Campania Region, Emilia – Romagna Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Lazio Region, Region Liguria, Lombardy Region, Molise Region, Apulia Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Department of Health, Umbria Region, Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Marche Region, Regional Piedmont, Tuscany Region, Veneto Region, FVG Region, and against Roche Diagnostics SpA

Attachments:

B Braun Avitum Italy Spa c Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Sez III Quater n 3025 of 080623 (ZIP 7.82 Mb)

