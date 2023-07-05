B Medical Systems emphasizes the importance of ultra-low temperature storage for the preservation of cancer biomarkers

(Image source: B Medical Systems)

Hosingen (Luxembourg), July 5, 2023 – The use of tumor markers for diagnosis, assessment of long-term prognosis and selection of appropriate cancer therapies has revolutionized the field of molecular diagnostics. However, the integrity of these biomarkers during processing and storage is critical to ensure accurate and reliable results. In a new white paper, B Medical Systems highlights the paramount importance of ultra-low temperature storage to ensure the stability of key cancer biomarkers in fluids, cells and tissue samples.

B Medical Systems provides valuable insights to the medical and scientific community through research into the preservation of tissue nucleic acids and proteins, as well as circulating tumor markers. Luc Provost, the company’s CEO, emphasizes the importance of maintaining sample stability and quality in cancer research. He explains: “In cancer research, the storage of samples in ultra-low freezers is crucial. Many biomarkers require stability and quality, as various studies in our white paper have shown. If biosamples are used primarily for DNA and protein analysis, long-term storage at temperatures between -70°C or -80°C can be effective. Achieving this level of temperature uniformity and sample security may require investment in cold chain infrastructure, depending on the initial situation.”

Tissue nucleic acids and proteins play an important role in the study of cancer biomarkers. Storage of tissue samples at or below -70°C or -80°C ensures high-quality nucleic acids and preserves proteomic profiles, allowing for accurate analysis of DNA, RNA and proteins.

Circulating tumor markers, such as circulating free DNA (cfDNA), are also important indicators for cancer diagnostics. Preserving plasma samples at very cold temperatures and avoiding freeze-thaw cycles allows for reliable analysis of these markers. Proper storage at extremely low temperatures ensures the stability of nucleic acids and other tumor indicators.

As a global manufacturer and supplier of reliable ULT freezers, B Medical Systems understands the importance of maintaining the stability and quality of biomarkers in cancer research. Featuring high-quality technologies, B Medical Systems’ storage solutions provide precise temperature control, uniformity and increased sample security. The company’s strong focus on regulatory compliance ensures the manufacture of quality medical devices.

Ensuring a state-of-the-art cold chain infrastructure is critical for researchers and healthcare professionals to ensure the integrity and reliability of cancer biomarkers and ultimately advance oncology.

The free whitepaper can be downloaded here:

Image source: B Medical Systems

B Medical Systems is a global manufacturer and distributor of medical cold chain solutions. Based in Hosingen, Luxembourg, the company was founded in 1979 when WHO approached Electrolux to provide a solution for the safe storage and transport of vaccines around the world. The company offers over 100 products in the three main business areas of Vaccine Cold Chain, Medical Refrigeration and Blood Management Solutions. B Medical Systems’ major products include vaccine refrigerators (iced and solar direct drive (SDD) refrigerators), laboratory refrigerators, laboratory freezers, pharmacy refrigerators, ultra-low freezers and transport solutions. B Medical Systems products are used in more than 140 countries and have an installed base of more than half a million devices worldwide. B Medical Systems has long been a trusted partner of global humanitarian organizations such as UNICEF, WHO, Red Cross and others and has extensive experience working with health ministries, hospitals, research institutes, universities and blood transfusion organizations around the world. B Medical Systems is part of Azenta, Inc. and has offices in the US and India.

To learn more about B Medical Systems, please visit www.bmedicalsystems.com

company contact

B Medical Systems

Christian Fabricius

Hermann-Weinhauser-Str. 73

81673 München

+49 (0) 89 99 38 87 31

Press contact

HBI Helga Bailey GmbH – International PR & MarCom

Christian Fabricius

Hermann-Weinhauser-Str. 73

81929 81673

+49 (0) 89 99 38 87 31

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

