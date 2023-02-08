In general, the B vitamins they are present in liver, offal, egg yolk, legumes, whole grains, nuts, mushrooms, brewer’s yeast and green leafy vegetables, milk, cheese, meat but they are not necessarily all found in the same foods and specifically, each is found in higher percentages, in specific foods. It is indeed very important vary your diet as much as possible.

The B vitamins

including theascorbic acid (vitamin C), in total are new ones.

B1 (thiamine),

B2 (riboflavin),

B3 (niacin),

B5 (pantothenic acid),

B6 (pyridossin),

B8 (biotina),

B9 (folic acid),

B12 (cobalamin).

B7 (inositol) is very important and although it is not considered a full-fledged vitamin, it takes its name by convention.

What are B vitamins for?

They are fundamental to the good organism health. Since they cannot be accumulated by the body, they must be introduced through food. They are essential to ensure energy, to protect skin, hair and teeth, for the prevention of cardiovascular, neurological and skin diseases.

They are important for normal functioning of the liver and nervous system, for the transformation of carbohydrates into glucose and for the metabolism of fats and proteins. They contribute to the synthesis of neurotransmitters and influence the maturation, growth and proliferation of cells of the immune system.

They are mainly served at production of red blood cells and the control of homocysteine ​​levels (which, if elevated, increase cardiovascular risk) and contributes to normal psychological function.

Symptoms of vitamin B deficiency or excess

The vitamin B deficiency can determine avitaminosis or hypovitaminosis; For avitaminosis it means the total absence of one or more vitamins while hypovitaminosis is simply the partial lack of one or more of these molecules. The excess, usually pharmacological, of vitamins can induce hypervitaminosis and consequent serious side effects.

The deficiency of B vitamins can cause different symptoms, depending on which vitamin is most deficient, in general we could say that the most common symptoms could be mental confusion, depression, tiredness, small lesions and cracks around the mouth, dermatitis, nausea, anemia, cardiac and nervous system changes, weakness, loss of appetite.

The B vitamins are all very important! But what are they for? Where are they found and what does a lack of them entail? let’s see it in detail.

Vitamin B1

The vitamin B1 it is essential for the process of converting glucose into energy, for the synthesis of energy processesto allow us to carry out our activities and maintain a good mood (it is also called morale vitamin) and to have an excellent attention span.

Vitamin B1 is found in plant foodssuch as yeast, cereals and legumes, and of animal origin, such as pork and eggs.

The severe vitamin B1 deficiency (thiamine) triggers weakness, fatigue and psychosis and can lead to the appearance of a now rare disease known as beriberi (in the most serious cases the brain and nerves can be damaged). It can lead to damage to the nervous system and the cardiovascular system, heart changes, dilation of the pupil and hypersensitivity of the spine. Beware of alcohol abuse, Alcohol reduces the absorption of thiamin from food.

Vitamin B2

The vitamin B2 also plays a key role in the synthesis of all energy processesreleases the necessary energy to the body.

Vitamin B2 is found in milk, cheese, eggs, brewer’s yeast, liver and green leafy vegetables. AND sensitive to sunlight and prolonged cooking which causes its dispersion.

An important vitamin B2 (riboflavin) deficiency can lead to skin lesions, in particular, sores in the mouth or on the lips, loss of appetite, anemia, muscle weakness, eye problems (cataract, conjunctivitis). It causes in children a growth arrest and in general a slowdown of food assimilation processes, especially lipid ones.

Vitamin B3

The vitamin B3 or vitamin PP or niacin, has an important role for the cellular respirationdue to its anti-pellagra role, for blood circulation, it protects the skin, it also has an important role in digestive processes and in the proper functioning of the nervous system.

We can find it in white meat, salmon, tuna, spinach, brewer’s yeast, peanuts, beef liver.

A vitamin B3 deficiency (niacin) can cause headaches, nausea and irritability, a general loss of muscle tone, indigestion and in severe cases can cause pellagra. THE symptoms with which it can manifest include digestive problems, skin inflammation and disturbances of the psychic sphere.

Vitamin B5

The vitamin B5 is sensitive to high temperatures, contributes to synthesis of hormones and cholesterol and is very important for the metabolism of fats, carbohydrates and proteins. Join the healing process of wounds, protects skin and hair.

It is found in almost all foods of plant and animal originespecially in legumes, offal and liver of pigs, sheep and cattle, in dried mushrooms, in brewer’s yeast, in egg yolk.

The vitamin B5 deficiency (pantothenic acid) is therefore very rare as it is contained in many foods and can be caused by abuse of alcohol, drugs, malnutrition. Its severe deficiency can cause digestive, skin and neurological disorders such as the so-called “burning feet” syndrome.

Vitamin B6

The vitamin B6 plays a very important role for immunitary defensefor the stimulation of brain function. It participates in the metabolism of amino acids, fatty acids and sugars and in the formation of white blood cells, red blood cells and hormones. It is sensitive to high temperatures, prevents aging.

It is found in spinach and potatoes, in legumes, in fruit except citrus fruits, in fish and especially in white cabbage.

serious vitamin B6 deficiencies are rare, can cause anemia, facilitate the formation of kidney stones, insomnia, can cause symptoms such as confusion, asthenia, depression, irritability, peripheral neuropathies, inflammation of the lips (cheilitis) and tongue (glossitis).

Vitamina B8

The vitamina B8 o biotin o vitamin H o vitamin I has an important role in protein metabolism and in the synthesis actions of fatty acids and glucose. It protects skin and hair and is therefore used to treat seborrheic dermatitis, especially in newborn babies, acne and alopecia.

We can find it in brewer’s yeast, peanuts, vegetables, mushrooms, milk and cheese, egg yolk, liver.

Vitamin B8 deficiencies they are rare as it is produced in abundant quantities by the intestinal flora. However, as in the case of B6, a deficiency can cause inflammation of the lips and tongue. It can also cause fatigue, dermatitis and neurological manifestations such as paraesthesia.

Vitamin B9

The vitamin b9known as folic acidis fundamental in the sunderstanding of proteins and DNA, in the formation of hemoglobin and in the prevention of cardiovascular risks. Specific supplementation is also recommended for pregnant women as it protects and promotes the development of the embryo.

Vitamin B9 is present in green leafy vegetablesin oranges, kiwis and lemons, in cereals, in milk and in animal liver.

A vitamin B9 deficiency can be derived from alcohol abuse,occurrence of certain diseases such as insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus and celiac disease and causes a reduced production of red blood cells, resulting in anemia. It could also cause asthenia and loss of appetite, megaloblastic anemia, irritability and mental numbness.

As mentioned, folic acid is very important during pregnancy and its deficiency can cause birth defects because they interfere with the correct development of the children’s nervous system.

Vitamina B12

The vitamina B12 it is essential in the production of red blood cells and in the formation of bone marrow. She is active in transformation of nutrients into energy, reduces stress and increases good mood. It has a key role in the metabolism of nucleic acids, participates in the synthesis processes of DNA and RNA, amino acids and fatty acids.

It is present in all foods of animal origin. A lack of vitamin B12 (cobalamin) can cause megaloblastic anemia, weakness or numbness, tingling in the arms and legs, balance problems. One of the causes of vitamin B12 malabsorption is pernicious anemia. There is a lack of intrinsic factor, on an autoimmune basis, necessary precisely for the absorption of cobalamin.

The vitamin B12 deficiency it is more frequent in those who follow diets that exclude entire classes of foods (as in the strict vegan and vegetarian diet) and in those who suffer from diseases affecting the digestive system (celiac disease and Crohn’s disease) which reduce the absorption of this vitamin.

Vitamin B12 deficiencies also increase with age as the body gradually reduces its ability to absorb vitamin B12. Vitamin B12 deficiency is a condition to be avoided during pregnancy to avoid harmful consequences for the unborn child.

Vitamin B7

The vitamin B7 (inositol) is a very important nutrient which, although not considered a full-fledged vitamin, takes its name by convention. It is found in some foods but is also produced independently by the body itself.

It is important for the production of lecithin, an essential substance for cleaning the arteries and is therefore also important for the ability to reduce blood cholesterol. Helps the brain against physical and mental stress, helps maintain memory, prevents excessive fat deposits in the liver, promotes the body’s physiological purification processes, activates cellular respiration, helps fight nervous hunger.

It is mainly contained in the liver, brewer’s yeast, citrus fruit, whole grains, egg yolk, walnuts, oranges, melons, bananas and meat in general. Its deficiency is very rare but, where present, the symptoms caused by carenza da vitamin B7 are hypoglycemia, acidosis, peeling skin.