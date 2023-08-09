B2B podcast “A dose of knowledge”: AI in medicine – help or job killer?

Wort & Bild publishing group – company announcements

After ChatGPT, more and more medically specialized language models are coming onto the market. Do they make the doctors’ work easier – or do they take away their jobs? This is the question Dr. Dennis Ballwieser, Apotheken Umschau editor-in-chief and doctor, in the new episode of the podcast “Ne Dose Knowledge” from gesundheit-listen to the bottom. Together with Prof. Dr. Carsten Eickhoff, computer scientist and head of the Health NLP Lab at the University of Tübingen, the host examines the strengths and weaknesses of the models and answers the question of whether “Dr. Google” could one day replace real doctors.

ChatGPT meets “Dr. Google”: Based on general language models, IT companies are now working on language models specially designed for medicine. What can these systems do, how good are they – and to what extent can they support doctors?

A current study put the Google language model PaLM to the test and showed that the medical model performs at least as well as other comparable language models and is even superior to them in some areas. Med-PaLM scored similarly well to other medical professionals in many aspects in a clinician assessment. The models are getting better and better, but they also have weaknesses: almost a fifth of the answers from the language model contained incorrect or inappropriate content – for the human experts this was only slightly more than one percent.

AI: How good is Dr. Google?

For the expert Prof. Dr. Carsten Eickhoff is clear: “Medical language models like those of Google represent an important development.” But there are still two problems: “Many language models are only trained on texts. So far, they can only read about a patient when making a diagnosis. In clinical practice, as a doctor, you often also have imaging and laboratory values ​​that you want to include.” Dialects and unclear language could also become a challenge in the conversation between patients and the AI.

The other problem is that MedPalM & Co., as Eickhoff puts it, “appear with a very high level of self-confidence, even if they are unsure or tell untruths.” In basic research, one is now in the process of forcing the models to stick to the facts and to name sources.

In the near future, says Prof. Eickhoff, the models could be used to collect knowledge, to summarize the status of research and, if necessary, to make recommendations for diagnoses or therapies. According to the expert, the decisions are still made by the doctors.

