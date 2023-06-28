Babies are not self-centered beings

Eight-month-old infants are more likely to trust the perceptions of others than their own observations. They can therefore even be described as “altercentric”. This means that they actually see the world from the perspective of other individuals.

The research team had 32 eight-month-old babies watch videos, and they found that babies younger than 12 months paid close attention to adult reactions when they were observed. “We believe that this so-called age-centric tendency is a unique feature of very early development, when infants’ ability to explore the world on their own is still limited,” says Barbu Revencu from the Department of Cognitive Science at Central European University in Vienna . “It makes learning easier for them by allowing them to explore the world through the attention of others.”

The study proves that the widespread assumption that people start life as egocentric beings who are unable to consider other perspectives is incorrect.

