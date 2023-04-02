Her pregnancy is actually quite uncomplicated. Ruth Wambui Piller is doing well until shortly before the birth. She has no complaints, the child is healthy. However, her medics then determine that the baby is not in the correct position.

according to this, a so-called external turn is planned. During this process, obstetricians try to turn the unborn child from the breech position to the head position, using handles on the pregnant woman’s stomach, so that a “normal” birth can then follow. This succeeds in about 65 percent of cases, reports delivery room senior doctor Annette Kampmeier. But everything turns out differently.

The baby’s feet are still born in the parking lot

That same night, Piller noticed a ruptured membrane at home. The contractions begin. The parents-to-be make their way to the clinic – without realizing that “the baby’s little feet would be born” in the clinic car park.

Turbulent minutes follow. The heavily pregnant woman is brought to the delivery room on a mobile couch. An emergency team consisting of obstetricians, midwives, anesthesiologists, anesthetic and operating room nurses is already waiting there. In the meantime, the torso of the baby has also been born. Doctors and parents continue to hope that Pillar will be able to deliver the rest of the child naturally. But this one hit both arms up in the stomach. The circumference of the head and arms is therefore too large.

“We might have died in my homeland”

The only solution: an emergency caesarean section. Just five minutes later, a healthy boy is born, Samuel. According to the doctors, this was “born twice” in a broader sense – first through the vagina and then through the abdominal incision. “Even if this birth was associated with maximum stress for the parents and the obstetric team, Samuel had to endure the greatest stress,” emphasize the doctors. However, the baby recovered quickly. Hopefully the same goes for the parents. “We were deeply impressed by the calm cooperation of the woman giving birth, despite fear of death and concern for her child,” says Andreas Reich, one of the doctors.

Piller is originally from Kenya. The mother “impressively described” on the maternity ward that women in their situation there often lose their children or their own lives: “We might have died in my home country.”