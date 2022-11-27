Il latte per babies Humana 3 has been withdrawn from the market. The Ministry of Health issued a note to warn consumers about two batches of Humana 3 growth milk, which were promptly recalled to be withdrawn from the market.

Listeria, what it is, how it works and how to defend yourself from the bacterium that causes foodborne infections

FURTHER INFORMATION

Baby milk withdrawn from the market, the reasons

The first report came from the Bennet and Il Gigante supermarkets, which indicated two lots, 222801 and 222802, which were not suitable for consumption because “in some packages there could be phase separation”: specifically, there are two 470 ml bottles with a next August 16, 2023. The company in question is Humana Italia spa and the headquarters of the plant from where the two packs physically came out is located in Austria.

What does phase separation mean

On the notes reserved for consumers, the Ministry of Health wrote that those who had purchased these two products “belonging to the lots indicated, are requested not to consume the product and to bring them back to the point of sale”. But what exactly is phase separation? It is a process that “occurs due to an error in the preparation phase, for example not adding an emulsifier to the formula, and makes the product unsuitable for consumption because the infant would end up introducing an incomplete product as the watery part has separated from the fat”, Prof. explained to Ilsalvagente. Alberto Ritieni, professor of Food Chemistry at the Federico II University of Naples.

What is growing up milk

As written at the beginning of the article, the withdrawn lots are part of growing-up milk, i.e. the type conceived and studied for an age after the first year in the event that the newborn is no longer able to have mother’s milk. It originates from cow’s milk and then approaches, as much as possible, the natural one supplied by the mother in terms of fats and proteins but with a higher quantity of carbohydrates. In addition, this type can also receive integration from other nutrients such as vitamins, iron and mineral salts. According to some experts it is defined as “better” than the maternal one due to the richness of nutrients and can be given up to three years of age to allow for complete development of the child.