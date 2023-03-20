Four hours straight is a success As with speaking, some children learn to sleep quickly, while others take longer. What they all have in common is that the stages of sleep are increasingly merging and shifting more and more into the night (see graphic). When babies start to sleep through the night for the first time from around six months, they often only get four or five, sometimes six hours at a time. And not every night either.

Temporary setbacks are normal Especially during this time there can always be a few steps backwards. The baby has just been sleeping through the night when it suddenly reverts to earlier patterns. This happens when children have a cold, are teething or when there is a lot going on in everyday life. Everyone knows it from themselves: If the day is too stressful, then the night’s sleep is more difficult. Babies’ thresholds are lower because everything is new and their sleeping patterns are not yet established.

Be conscious about going to bed Parents can help their children develop a rhythm: A regular daily routine with the same times for eating and sleeping helps a lot. Going to bed and the hour before it should be designed with a ritual, advises the German Society for Sleep Research and Sleep Medicine. Parents show their children how different day and night are: During the day there is activity, light, normal volume. In the evening and especially at night there is no more excitement, everything is softer and quieter, the light is dimmed.

Sleep requirement: From 13 to 18 hours a day Even newborns have long and short sleepers. Typically, children need about 16 hours of sleep a day during their first year. “However, the variance is large. For some, 13 hours are enough at six months, others still need up to 18,” says sleep medicine specialist Thomas Erler from the West Brandenburg Children’s and Youth Clinic. See also Twenty years ago the Apple of today was born with the iPod Many overestimate their child’s need for sleep. “A sleep diary can clarify how much rest a child actually needs,” advises Erler. For three weeks, parents write down when their little one sleeps and for how long. Some find that they sleep poorly at night because they nap for too long.

If in doubt, consult a pediatrician If parents don’t know what to do, they should talk to the pediatrician. Experts also advise asking grandparents or friends for help if possible: If they look after the child for a few hours a day, mom or dad can catch up on some sleep. At night, partners should take turns. Tipp: If parents also sleep poorly independently of the child, tips against sleep disorders could help them to find peace. If your partner’s snoring bothers you, snoring remedies might be worth trying. The drug experts at Stiftung Warentest also evaluate which sleeping pills are suitable.

Sleep coaching can help Sleep coaching for babies can also offer individual support. If necessary, the midwife can arrange a qualified and certified sleep coach. As a rule, there are repeated meetings with the parents to determine the sleeping situation and to work out goals. Parents have to pay for the coaching themselves. Parents should ensure that the goals set are realistic. You should be suspicious of promises that the child will sleep through the night at the end of the coaching. If there is no significant improvement after two and a half to three months, the parents should consider ending the collaboration.

Some sleep aids aim for the opposite Many a caring measure delays the way to regular sleep. Weighing on your arm, dozing off on your chest, driving around in the car – these sleep aids are unproblematic when used occasionally, but are unfavorable in the long term. They increase the likelihood that the child will call out loudly for their parents at night – even if they are not hungry or in pain. See also Rockstar fully develops next-gen GTA, suspends major content update for Red Dead Online

Unlearn bad habits The reason: “Everyone wakes up several times at night, big and small. This is an ancient protective mechanism,” says sleep medicine specialist Erler. We check whether anything in the area has changed. If everything is like falling asleep, we continue to sleep. If something is different, we really wake up. So do babies. If you doze off to the sound of the engine and wake up after two hours without a hum, sound the alarm. The quirk can be unlearned again, but only with patience.