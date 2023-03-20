Eight out of eleven products are good They are the most popular baby products: According to a Statista survey around 96 percent of all parents of small children use wet wipes. He has eleven baby wipes Association for Consumer Information (VKI), our partner organization in Austria, examined in an international joint test. In addition to practical properties, the examiners evaluated critical substances according to the list of ingredients, environmental properties and declaration. Eight of the eleven products performed well overall.

Test winner Pampers and Hipp The most important test point was the practical test: Parents of 30 babies aged 6 to 36 months used the products anonymously at home and assessed their cosmetic properties and perceived effectiveness. Almost all wet wipes were able to shine with good results. Test winner and also available from us Pampers Aqua Pure and Hip Ultra Sensitive Feuchttücher. They are cheaper and good too Babylove Sensitive Feucht­tücher von dm. When checking the lists of ingredients, only two products stood out because of allergenic fragrances such as linalool, which must be labeled. Stiftung Warentest: Parents should know these test results In addition to wet wipes, babies and toddlers also need lots of diapers. Which ones keep the skin nice and dry? Does it have to be a branded product? Our baby diaper test provides answers. If baby’s menu is switched to porridge, parents have the choice between homemade or ready-made porridge. We have tested baby menus in jars and milk-cereal porridge as a powder to mix and in jars. See also Bills, consumption and wearable appliances that use the body's energy

Don’t throw it in the toilet! According to the provider, a product in the test should also be able to be disposed of in the toilet. However, wet wipes pollute the sewage system – such fleece products belong in the residual waste. The providers in the test largely adhere to the obligation that has been in force since July 2021 red-blue-black warning label with turtle shown on the packaging. It draws consumers’ attention to the fact that the product contains plastic and must not be disposed of in the toilet. Tipp: How to properly dispose of other hygiene waste is explained in our report Waste from the bathroom.





Convenient but a lot of junk According to calculations by the VKI, there is up to 47 kilograms of cloth waste per year for a baby plus up to 1.5 kilograms of plastic packaging. In addition to the material, the weight of the wipes is also relevant for the environment: test winners Pampers and Hipp score points because they are very light. Both consist of a mixture of synthetic fibers and natural materials. Synthetic cloths would have a smaller ecological footprint than cotton-based ones. Cloths made of cellulose are still the best.