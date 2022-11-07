To give us the proportion of his result is an analysis carried out by the Skuola.net portal, based on the latest AlmaLaurea 2022 Report which, among other things, shows the average age at which university ends in Italy, distinguishing between degrees three-year, two-year and single-cycle master’s degrees.

The medical degree is not the “longest” one to take

In reality, it would be enough to look at the data relating only to the longest degrees – and those in the medical-health field in particular, such as that of Carlotta – to realize the differences between her and the generality of the students. Who has to face a course that lasts from 5 to 6 years, on average, manages to discuss the thesis at 27 years round. Going more specifically into the didactic areas, the single-cycle master’s degrees that require more time are the literary-humanistic ones, that is, the one in Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage, where you graduate on average at the age of 28. Students of Medicine and Surgery or Dentistry, despite the legal duration of the course is six years, do it in less time, aligning with the general average of 27 years. For the record, at the Milan Vita-Salute S. Raffaele University, that of the student who ended up on the front pages of the newspapers, the average age of the longest degree is decidedly lower: 25.5 years.

The course of law graduates (five years) is slightly shorter: they graduate on average at 26.8 years. In the Agricultural-Forestry and Veterinary sector, one reaches the single-cycle degree at around 27.8 years, in that of Educational Sciences at about 27.7 years, in Architecture and Civil Engineering at 27.3 years on average.

Master’s degrees: two-year or “single-cycle” changes little

Similar dynamics are recorded in the two-year master’s degree courses. Moreover, even these, in theory, come to an end after five academic years. In fact, the average age of the qualification, considering all disciplinary sectors, is 27.1 years. The slightly worse result compared to single-cycle master’s degrees could depend on having to prepare the thesis for the three-year degree and on any pauses between the end of one cycle and enrollment in the next.

Among the two-year master’s degrees, the “fastest” are those obtained in the courses of Economics and in those of Industrial and Information Engineering (in both cases the average is 26.4 years). The most “demanding” are those of the courses in the Legal sector (an average of 30 years is reached), followed by those of the Medical-Health and Pharmaceutical area (29.1 years), those of Education and Training (28.5 years). years). In between, the Master’s in Literary-Humanities (28.2), those in Art and Design (28.2), those in Architecture and Civil Engineering (27.7), those in Political-Social and Communication (27.7) , degrees in Exercise and Sports Sciences (27.1) and those in Psychology (27.1). Degrees in Languages ​​take an average of 26.9 years, for those in Information Technology and ICT Technologies 26.8 years, in the Agriculture-Forestry and Veterinary sectors 26.7 years, for those in Science 26.6 years.

Proportionately more time is needed for a three-year period

As mentioned, it is finally interesting to observe what happens in the three-year degree courses. Here, in fact, taking the average of all disciplinary sectors, the average age of the qualification is 24.5 years; one year longer than the student who graduated from the Milanese university. And, taking into consideration the individual fields, those who do first are the students of Industrial and Information Engineering, with an average graduation age of 23.8 years; however taller than that of the prodigy girl.