back and joint pain? This method helps

Are you wondering if maybe I’ve been spending too much time with my grandparents and that’s why I’m writing about the dusty tools? Shouldn’t modern medicine have my complete focus and I should put everything on innovative high-tech treatment methods?

Rather, I would like to give you the confidence that you can help yourself at home with back pain or complaints such as lumbago and muscular tension. And that is through good old home remedies, which still deserve a place in the range of therapy options. So today I’m unpacking two special healing methods from my orthopedic doctor’s bag that you can use at home – without much effort: wraps and pads.

Even in turbulent, ever faster times, there are things that don’t change. A glimpse into the past can sometimes be helpful to get rid of the pain. However, fluffy phrases should not twist your attention around your finger and certainly not downplay your problems.

See also Appointments & Armchairs - Health, Professor Mecocci at the helm of the Department of Internal Medicine and Specialized Medicine 1

So let’s see how we can tackle the pain with traditional home remedies – if you use them correctly. Let’s first differentiate between the two applications: wraps live up to their name. We wrap one or more cloths (inside and outside) around a painful area of ​​the body. Pads only cover one part of the body, so they don’t wrap around us. Both unfold their effect equally through heat or cold. Additives such as medicinal plants or vegetables and herbs can be used to increase the thermal effect of pads and wraps.

In the case of pain and discomfort, you can’t just reach for the syringe yourself, swing the medical laser or do acupuncture yourself. And painkillers shouldn’t be the drug of choice in the long term anyway if things aren’t running smoothly in the gearbox.

The answer is: one does not exclude the other and sometimes the combination of modern conventional medicine and naturopathic methods is the best remedy. With wraps and pads, the focus is always on quick do-it-yourself self-treatment, which is what makes the home remedies so valuable.

Cool down: When cold wraps warm you up

In an acute inflammatory case, we should not only keep a cool head, but also rely on cold wraps. They are used, for example, for painful activated arthrosis or arthritis that is associated with swelling and effusion. At first, a cold wrap draws heat away and thereby stimulates the “sympathetic nervous system” (activator) of our vegetative nervous system. This in turn stimulates the metabolism.

And the body doesn’t sleep either, but “counters” the cool stimulus with the “parasympathetic nervous system”: The opposite pole to the sympathetic nervous system activated in this way is responsible for relaxation and regeneration. In response, our body produces heat, which relaxes the muscles. This warming effect occurs when the cold wrap is left on the body part for between 45 and 75 minutes. Actually a paradox: We cool to warm up, which is important information that is often neglected. Only if the wrap stays in place for a maximum of 15 minutes does it ultimately have a heat-removing effect, i.e. cooling.

Heat up the metabolism

But in the case of chronic degenerative complaints or acute back pain caused by muscle tension, we need the heat effect directly. Hot or warm wraps and pads dilate the blood vessels in the treatment area. Circulation and metabolism are stimulated, joints and back muscles are better supplied with nutrients and at the same time harmful “metabolic waste products” are removed more quickly. While we’re cleaning up, we can switch to relaxation mode.

But beware: Heat should not be used for acute inflammation, swelling, fresh injuries or circulatory disorders. Circulatory and sensory disturbances are also counter-indications where you should be careful with heat.

It gets even hotter

So we notice: Wraps and pads get under the skin and can relieve pain. The thermal reactions can be intensified if we bring essential oils, medicinal plants or even vegetables into play. We often deal with active ingredients that promote blood circulation through pungent substances by also generating heat. However, this is produced by the body itself and is stronger than the thermal one and also lasts longer.

Ginger wrap for the spine

A good example is the ginger wrap, which can be used to treat degenerative low back pain, for example.

You don’t need much for this:

2 tbsp ginger powder from the pharmacy or 5 tbsp freshly grated ginger

a linen cloth (inner cloth)

a terry towel (outer towel) and

1 liter of hot water.

Pour the hot water over the ginger, let the brew steep for ten minutes and then pass it through a sieve. Now dip the linen cloth in the ginger water, wring it out and place it on the painful area. Then wrap the outer cloth tightly over it and let the ginger work for 20 to 30 minutes. Do the self-treatment once a day until improvement. Counter-indications for use are acute nerve inflammation (e.g. sciatica).

Hay flower against lumbago and tension

If your back and neck muscles are tense, or if the witch shoots you in the back, the hay flower is used. The “morphine of nature” has a circulation-enhancing, relaxing and metabolism-stimulating effect.

This is how it works: Place the hay flower bags (from the pharmacy or the health food store) in a sieve and heat over a pot in steam for about 20 minutes (do not immerse in the water). Then put it on the painful area, fix it with an outer cloth and leave it there as long as it feels comfortable. You can use the hay flower bag two to three times a day. Counter-indications are hay fever, open skin injuries and sensory disturbances.

Good luck with wrapping and laying on and a quick relief!