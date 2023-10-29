Back brush for pimples and blackheads: tips for use

Pimples and blackheads back brush for hard-to-reach areas: tips against skin blemishes



A back brush can be used to clean hard-to-reach areas

© SlantedFrame / Getty Images

For people who are prone to skin imperfections, regular care of the affected areas of the body is essential. There are special brushes to treat or prevent pimples and blackheads on the back. They help clean even hard-to-reach places.

There are particularly many sebum glands on our backs, which can clog pores due to excessive production (as on the face) – and thus promote skin impurities. In other words, pimples and blackheads on the back are not a sign of poor hygiene, but rather a result of too much fat that the body produces individually. For this reason, not everyone suffers from skin imperfections. If you are one of those affected, purchasing a back brush can be useful. It is not only intended to counteract pimples, but also to promote blood circulation in the skin.

Pimples on the back: Other causes



Excess sebum production on the back can promote pimples – but they do not necessarily occur there. Rather, there are several components that promote skin imperfections, such as:

Heavy sweating: The wet sweat and the salts it contains provide an optimal breeding ground for bacteria. For this reason, athletes often have pimples on their backs.Regular waxing: By tearing out entire hair roots, the “new” hair can grow into the skin and become inflamed – the same applies to hair follicles.Incorrect care: If you wax too often and too Taking a hot shower weakens the skin’s natural protective barrier. If you use a cream that is too fatty, the pores can become clogged.Stress: As is so often the case, your mood also plays a role in the appearance of your skin. If you suffer from constant stress, take medication regularly or your hormones are going crazy, pimples are the result.

Back brushes in comparison: (buying) tips



As already mentioned at the beginning, back brushes are intended to help counteract skin problems – but there is no guarantee. Thanks to the long handle and its slightly curved shape, even tall people can easily reach all parts of their back. The hard or soft bristles act like a kind of peeling, which removes dead skin cells and thus improves the complexion. At the same time, the back brush is said to have a massaging effect on the skin by promoting blood circulation and thus strengthening the connective tissue (i.e. reducing cellulite). Especially if you use the brush not just on your back, but all over your body. Below we present three different models:

1. Double sided back brush

Every person is different: Some people prefer soft bristles, others prefer hard bristles. It’s not surprising why some back brushes simply offer both – alternatively, there are models like this one, which is equipped with soft bristles on one side and small massage nubs on the other to stimulate blood circulation.

2. Back brush sponge and sisal attachment

This back brush is not only dishwasher safe, but also has three different attachments for creaming, peeling and care: While the sisal attachment is intended to be used to remove dead skin cells, the sponge attachment is used when the body is lathered and cleaned. The cream attachment (with massage balls) is suitable for all cream lotions.

3. Back brush with replaceable pads

This set actually contains everything you need for back care: an ergonomically shaped lotion aid made of lotus wood, four skin-friendly and easily washable cream pads, a peeling and massage sponge with a ribbed structure, a back brush plus a free sponge for lathering. On top of that there is a transport bag and an e-book with care tips.

You might also be interested in:



This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.

#Subjects

Share this: Facebook

X

