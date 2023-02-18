Psychosomatic colitis has become one of the protagonists of our times, a very widespread and transversal pathology

… And we colitis / who are all a bit psychosomatic / sensitive to the most dramatic problems… He sang George Gabriel in his show “March of the Colytics”. We are in 1973. But what did the great Giorgio want to communicate? That to stress, anxiety, frustration, depression, repression of emotions, oppression, exploitation and violence, everyone reacts as he can. There are those who suffer, those who despair, those who rebel and those who develop colitis, a disease that has come a long way since then. And yes, why psychosomatic colitis has become one of the protagonists of our times, a widespread and transversal pathology, warns our expert, Dr. Fabio Sinabaldipsychologist, psychotherapist expert in psychosomatics e LIKE THIS (Psyconeuroendocrinoimmunology: Discipline that studies the bidirectional relationships between psyche and biological systems), founder of theIntegrative Sciences Associationbased in Milan and London.

Doctor Sinibaldi, how many people in Italy suffer from psychosomatic colitis?

The data that comes to us from the Medical Society and theState they say that about 15% of the population suffers from it, especially women, and with a higher prevalence rate between 20 and 50 years. To these data must be added that 30% of people who present – without knowing it – the subclinical colitis and irritable bowel, pathologies in which the classic symptoms do not appear: we are talking about a third of Italians. In addition, for 15-20% of the population of the beautiful country it is the second cause of absence from work, after the flu. Finally, it is in first place for requests for medical help. In short, it is a sneaky enemy, too often underestimated, given that just 25% of those who suffer from it turn to a specialist.

What is Colitis?

It is an inflammation of the intestine – in particular the colon – which can manifest itself in many ways: frequency of urination, back pain, flatulence, spasms, abdominal swelling, alternating between diarrhea and constipation. Sometimes there is also emotional tension, mood swings, headaches, symptoms that the patient hardly relates to the intestine.

What are the causes?

It is worth noting the link between lo stress, anxiety, depression, lifestyle, negative emotional states, mourning, separations, economic difficultiesee this type of pathology. All factors – those just mentioned – that can cause alteration of the intestinal microbiome. Once upon a time there was talk of intestinal bacterial flora, even if it would have been more correct to speak of fauna because they are microbes and therefore living components, microorganisms that play a fundamental role in the production of numerous central neurotransmitters for mental well-being and therefore psychosomatic colitis is both a cause and a consequence of stress which, together with anger, alters the functions of the intestine, making it work more than necessary and leading to the production of negative neurotransmitter bacteria. For the LIKE THISthe gut is referred to as the second brain.

Can you clarify the concept of second brain?

In addition to the one ‘housed’ in the braincase there is also the enteric one, i.e. located in the intestine. Researchers have called it the second brain and it is directly connected to the first via the vagus nerve. Brain and gut have many similarities. The connections are so close and reciprocal that it can be said, without a shadow of a doubt, that a brain-belly axis is alive within us.

How do they communicate?

The two brains manage a dense dialogue: these are relationships in both directions and which go from the first to the second and vice versa. In simple terms, the first brain (the cranial one) is capable of altering the normal functioning of the second, interfere with its rhythms and through these influences disturb peristalsis, the production of acids, enzymes, hormones, etc. But exactly the opposite is also true. Indeed, based on anatomy, the one in the belly (enteric) develops connections, to a greater extent, towards the central one. So? Then, any intestinal disorders can produce negative effects on the central one.

How to arrive at a solution?

First of all, don’t be like the ostrich by ignoring reality. It is thus imperative to consult a specialist, without relying on do-it-yourself recipes. The golden rule is to make good humor circulate within oneself. How to do it? It is not difficult. Diet. It is essential to consult a specialist, there are no recipes that are valid for everyone. Rework. Give yourself the opportunity to rework great emotional suffering such as mourning, separations, economic difficulties. Movement. Practicing moderate exercise every day: a brisk walk can be enough – preferably in the greenery – which increases the energy level and improves mood. Agenda and clock. It is used to keep the ups and downs of one’s energy levels under control. This way you can check your internal clock: in the end you will enter the most onerous commitments when energy is high, instead when there are drops it’s better to go for a walk. Take breaks. Avoid exhausting work shifts, trying to detach from time to time, with short breaks. Observing each other. Check the effect that everyday activities have on mood. Listening to music. Raises energy and lowers tension. Conviviality. Don’t ruminate on the negative aspects of your life. In addition to the psychotherapist, it’s okay to hang out with the people closest to us by talking about our difficulties without being ashamed. Meditation. Meditation triggers an area of ​​the left brain (prefrontal cortex) which instills feelings of happiness, joy, enthusiasm, will to live, energy. Smile. Smiling with your eyes and mouth gives your brain an injection of confidence and good humor. interior.