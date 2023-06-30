Back pain and mental problems as widespread diseases: FAIRFAMILY reveals how …

FAIRFAMILY® GmbH

Felix Anrich and Randolph Moreno Sommer are the founders and managing directors of the market-leading management consultancy FAIRFAMILY GmbH based in Hamburg. Together with their team, they help companies from all over Germany to establish an attractive employer brand. To do this, they rely on the integration of a unique health benefits system for the workforce. Here you can find out how employers can support their employees in terms of health.

Back pain and mental problems are among the most common widespread diseases in German-speaking countries. This is hardly surprising in view of the demanding everyday life. Employers must therefore take action and take the health needs of their employees seriously. It is not enough to simply offer them more flexibility or salary. Services with a focus on health are becoming increasingly important for employee satisfaction. Felix Anrich and Randolph Moreno Sommer can confirm this: “The topic of health is essential for everyone. At the latest when they become ill, everyone becomes aware of this – regardless of whether they are employees or employers.” With their FAIRFAMILY GmbH, they support companies in becoming attractive employers with the help of state-funded health services. Felix Anrich and Randolph Moreno Sommer have summarized below how they can use this to improve the health of their employees and thus prevent back pain and mental problems.

1. Promote a healthy posture

Back pain is an almost daily ailment in today’s society. Sitting in an office chair for hours and doing little exercise as a result is not very conducive to this problem. Most of the time, the pain is caused by incorrect posture at work. It is all the more important to sensitize your employees to this topic and to offer services that support them in getting rid of their suffering. This can be offers for massage or physiotherapy as well as various exercises for a better posture.

2. Encourage movement

In this context, movement also plays a major role. Many employers already participate in their employees’ memberships in fitness studios. However, it would be better if they actively pick up their employees and motivate them to exercise more. This can be implemented, for example, by offering exercise and relaxation as a balance to everyday work. Both workout videos for imitation and various relaxation exercises have proven to be useful here.

3. Sensitize employees to deal with stress

In order to also take care of the mental health of your employees, it is important to promote the right handling of stress. After all, this is an often unavoidable part of everyday professional life. It is all the more important that employers address this issue. Even certain breathing or meditation exercises can help and help employees to deal with stressful situations more calmly.

In this context, it is also important to make it clear to employees the relevance of their sleep quality. After all, well-rested employees not only feel fitter, they also generally get less sick, are more motivated and work visibly more productively. A win-win situation for employees and employers.

It depends on the right implementation

Companies that take care of the health of their employees in this way are already taking an important step towards attractive and healthy employers. To make things easier for employees, it makes sense to provide a health budget that can be used flexibly. In this way, they can decide for themselves which services they want to use – after all, they know best where their physical and psychological weak points are.

