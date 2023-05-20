Back pain: doctors recommend the position you should never sleep in (and it’s the most popular)

Do you always get back pain when you get out of bed? It could be just that position, so discouraged by the experts.

During the day it can happen that, due to incorrect posture or lifting some bulky box, that bad back pain occurs. Of course, the situations mentioned above constitute only a thousandth of the innumerable reasons that can trigger this ailment. The intensity can vary, from the slightest annoyance to the perception of a real pain for which a visit to a specialist who knows how to treat the affected area and above all a cure is required.

In fact, there is no universal back pain that is the same for everyone, even though it is the most common pathology and whose remedies are considered the most clicked on the market. web. In this regard, most of the population suffers from it, based on the different types, such as for example the so-called herniated disc, the most frequent and in some cases can cause a lot of pain, with reference to the initial point of inflammation. Generally, as mentioned above, the causes can be the most disparate and among these, very often, posture plays a key role.

In this regard, it was identified, in particular, that position to be absolutely avoided when lying in bed because even in those situations one is not exempt from potential risks. Doctors no longer have any doubts, recommending that you pay more attention to safeguard your health.

Back pain, never again that position when sleeping

Usually when we fall asleep we assume the strangest but apparently comfortable positions for us, for example on our stomach, not to mention the arms, most often under the pillow, supporting the weight of the skull or squeezed by the abdomen, revealing the day after some tingling. Even the neck and back are not helped and especially the latter is at great risk, especially when you are in that condition, highly discouraged by professionals. What is it about?

We refer to what has been mentioned above or to the prone position and to explain it to us is Dr. Mark Baerwaldt, of Canadian origin, specialized in Chiropractic. Several times he happens to accept the requests of his patients who admit them on a daily basis how much my back hurts after being on my stomach. In fact, staying for many hours in that posture, the lumbar area bends more and more, unbalancing the pelvis and therefore becoming sore, precisely because it is not in its natural conformation.

About this, received feedback from his parents followers who reported their experience on social, declaring that the position hitherto ‘incriminated’, in truth, would be the most comfortable, as often happens, above all for reconciling sleep and falling asleep. Others underline an equally interesting aspect since if a person considers himself ‘healthy’ he should not suffer from any type of pain, thus underlining the predisposition of some subjects to suffer from it or previous types of back pain that do not help.

As can therefore be seen, it would be better to opt for the supine or side positionfor example, thus supporting our back to feel better and thus allowing for better relaxation of the muscles, remembering that our physical well-being can benefit greatly from it.