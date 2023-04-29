Back pain from the office, causes and remedies explained by a physiotherapist of the ASP of Vibo

We spend almost 60% of our time sitting and are no longer used to the idea that we have evolved to move and walk. accomplice of one tend to be sedentary, it is the work in the office that in many cases induces to spend many hours sitting often assuming a wrong posture which, together with immobilism, causes the so-called “Office back pain”. The statistics on back pain are pitiless and the most affected are young people. Office life doesn’t help, yet there are remedies. Sitting in front of the computer for many hours can put excessive strain on the body and lead to desk back pain. However, the disorder can easily be avoided with some precautions regarding posture and exercises to dissolve muscle tension. In short, changing habits. We spoke to a physiotherapist in force at the Asp of Vibo Valentia, Domenico Tavella who has traced some good rules of behavior in order not to become “Homo dolens”.

“To improve and prevent problems to the rachis – cervical, dorsal and lumbar -, of subjects who are forced to spend many hours sitting, the first thing to do would be a correct ergonomics in the workplace. Correct positioning of the work surface and the chair, – Tavella explained – keep both feet on the ground, if necessary also on a rise, keep your elbows leaning on the desk or on the armrests of the chair at an angle of 90° , hold the back well supported by the backrest. The chair – he added – must be ergonomic and with wheels in order to accommodate the movements of the body. Avoid the reflection of light on the screen, whether it is from the sun or from the room in which you work”. However, the rules for carving out a suitable space to work do exist. “What not to do while sitting? Do not keep your shoulders contracted while working with the keyboard – continued the physiotherapist – do not push your head forward while working on the PC; do not slide forward on the seat of the chair; do not keep the torso leaning forward; do not use the mouse with your arm too spread out, but keep it perpendicular to your shoulder and, above all, do not hold the phone between your neck and shoulder to use it while your hands are full”.

And again, “proper ergonomics is not enough, it is absolutely advisable take frequent breaks, every 45/60 minutes, walking and combining mobility exercises for stop bad postures and those muscle “shortenings” that can change the shape of the body, hunching over well before the fourth age with negative effects on muscle tone, flexibility, walking speed, balance and worsening parameters such as blood sugar and blood pressure. The watchword – explains Domenico Tavella – is to be physically active”. On this point, the physiotherapist also refers to Minister Schillaci who, about a month and a half ago, declared that “physical exercise will become a new prescribable physical therapy and will be included in the LEA, becoming a collectible performance. All with a view to reducing the preventable and avoidable burden of morbidity, mortality and disability from chronic non-communicable diseases, the promotion of healthy lifestyles in the population and in subjects at risk and the contrast to inactivity and a sedentary lifestyle”. Furthermore, according to the physiotherapist, it is important “it should be promoted health literacy from school, in order to contribute to the general promotion of health. I always say that our healing comes through our legs, our attitude and the competence of the people we rely on. – Domenico Tavella concluded – It is not a pill, it is just a different lifestyle”.

