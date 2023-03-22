Are you sleeping badly, are you heartbroken or heartburn? Just try to get rid of the problems with yoga.

Yoga keeps people flexible, fit and good for the soul. But it can also provide relief from heartburn, colds, and even lovesickness. In the gallery we show you which exercise can help against which ailment …

Are you plagued by lack of concentration or inner restlessness? Or do you think you are losing your grip on reality? Then the tree is the right yoga posture for you. Bend one leg and press it against the inner thigh of the other leg. Take a deep breath, raise your arms towards the sky and place your palms on top of each other. Remain in this position for five breaths.

The handstand keeps you fit

It is the fountain of youth among yoga poses: the handstand. Physically and mentally it helps you against aging. Blood comes to the head and brain, the back and arms are strengthened. You can do the handstand freehand or with the wall for support. Hold it for ten breaths and do it in the morning so you can start the day full of energy.

The dancer yoga pose strengthens the front and back of the thighs

You can get rid of or prevent unsightly bumps on your thighs with the “Dancer” yoga pose. It strengthens the front and back of the thighs, thereby preventing cellulite. It is best to pre-stretch your thighs. Then lift your left leg backwards and grab it with your right hand. Hold the position for a few breaths, then switch to the other leg.

If you have problems with your back or neck, the standing forward bend can help. Just relax – the pose can strengthen your legs and release tension in your back. Oxygen-rich blood flows to the head, which increases your performance. Close or straddle your legs and slowly bend forward from a standing position. Then relax in this soothing pose for a few breaths.

Yoga for heartburn

The yoga pose camel can help against heartburn. The pose is said to reduce stomach acid and stimulate digestion after a heavy meal. Sit upright on your lower legs. Stand up and push your pelvis forward. Then gently lean back until you can grab your ankles with your hands while keeping your back straight. Keep your neck long and look up. Hold the pose for three breaths.

Flatulence and bladder infections can also be prevented

With the seated straddle, you can alleviate several problems at the same time: kidney and bladder infections as well as flatulence are reduced, digestion is stimulated. The sexual organs can also be stimulated and impotence can be prevented. It is important to tighten the area between the sexual organs and the anus, the so-called mula bandha.

Yoga also improves mental health

Chocolate sometimes helps against lovesickness, but yoga is healthier. More specifically, with the warrior stance. In this exercise, the front leg is bent and the back leg is straightened. This strengthens the body and provides inner strength and self-confidence. Anyone who changes from this pose to a standing scale can focus better – and bravely face heartbreak.

Relieve menstrual cramps with yoga

Menstrual cramps can manifest themselves in the head, back and abdomen. The butterfly helps to relax and relieve spasms. Sit up straight. Pull your knees into your body and fold them outwards, the soles of your feet touching. You can hold your feet and rock your thighs to relax. Then take a deep breath, bend forward and hold the position for a few breaths.

loosen the shoulders

The shoulder area is often tense due to stress. A solution for in between is the half eagle. It helps open up the upper back. Start by spreading your arms out at shoulder height and then hug yourself as you exhale. Then bring your elbows together and press your palms together as best as possible and push them up. Repeat with the other side.

All-rounder in yoga: the downward-facing dog

The all-rounder among yoga poses, downward-facing dog combats many ailments at once. The body as a whole is stretched, strengthened and regenerated. From the kneeling position, place your hands parallel on the floor and push your buttocks up. Push your heels toward the floor while straightening your back. Your circulation gets going, the spine and the brain are supplied with blood.

