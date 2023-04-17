Back pain that doesn’t go away? Book a free visit to the osteopath

Pain when bending over, discomfort when sitting, stitches when walking. When back pain strikes, it makes most of the movements of the day suffer, forcing strange postures and limiting even the simplest actions. Many know the problem: it is estimated that about 80% of the population, therefore eight out of ten people, have experienced this type of pain at least once in their life. From children to the elderly.

According to data published by the Global Burden of Disease, the largest international epidemiological study of the causes of death and disability worldwide, disability and costs attributed to low back pain are expected to increase in the coming decades. Therefore the 2023 edition of CronOsChronicity and Osteopathy, ainitiative conceived by the Osteopathic Register of Italy (Roi), focuses on back pain, now recognized as the primary cause of disability in Italy and in the world.

Back pain and osteopathy

“Chronic low back pain is a very common condition. Which can affect all age groups,” he said Paola Sciomachen, President of ROI. “In our studies, patients present themselves who perform strenuous physical workbut also passing professionals standing for a long time or which they adopt bad postures in front of the computer. This disease can also affect pregnant women. And it occurs in children more frequently than you think.

What is the role ofosteopathy in the treatment of low back pain? “During the first meeting, the osteopath collects detailed information on the symptoms, the general state of health and the previous clinical history, to better understand the subjective variables of pain”, continues the expert. «The objective examination and osteopathic tests guide towards the choice of the most appropriate treatment. Which is shared and formulated also in the light of the patient’s expectations. The goal of osteopathic manual treatment And contain the painimprove the mobility articulate and the state of muscle tension. Thus guaranteeing the patient greater safety in daily movements ».

How to book your free visit to the osteopath

Low back pain is first cause of osteopathic consultation. There is numerous scientific evidence that supports the effectiveness of osteopathy in reducing the intensity of pain and improving the quality of life of patients. So much so that manual treatment has been included in international guidelines as a therapy for low back pain, together with lifestyle correction.

Precisely for this from 17 to 23 Aprilon the occasion of International Osteopathy Weekbeyond 400 osteopathy enrolled in the Roi and adhering to the CronOs project, will offer throughout Italy a free first evaluation to patients suffering from chronic low back pain. Chronicity refers to the time of onset of a disorder or disease. If it lasts more than three months, a pathology is defined as chronic.

You can book your free visit to the osteopath on the website cronos.roi.it. Patients will be able to identify the specialist adhering to the initiative closer to them through the interactive map available Who. Once the choice has been made, patients will receive the telephone contact of the selected professional via text message to schedule the appointment.

5 tips to prevent back pain

Physical activity. Exercise is the best cure for preventing low back pain and reducing its intensity. 150 minutes of exercise each week is recommended. Which can be divided into three days with a 50-minute activity or five days with a 30-minute activity. The intensity of the exercise will be calibrated according to your characteristics. Correct risk factors. Identifying and correcting aggravating factors such as overweight and stress plays a key role in improving symptoms. Don’t limit your daily activities. Often more than pain, it is the fear of suffering or worsening one’s condition that constitutes the first obstacle to recovery. Even if you suffer from low back pain, it’s important to remember that in most cases there is no organic damage. This means that instrumental investigations often do not constitute decisive diagnostic tools. There is no absolute ideal posture. And there is no posture directly related to the onset of lower back pain. Correct posture is a subjective element and is the result of several elements attributable to various factors, including lifestyle.

