Home Health Back pain: the mistakes to avoid that almost everyone makes
Health

Back pain: the mistakes to avoid that almost everyone makes

by admin
Back pain: the mistakes to avoid that almost everyone makes

Those of back pain are staggering numbers: it is known, for example, that 80 percent of us will suffer from it sooner or later. Today low back pain is the number one cause of disability in the world, with the most complex cases growing by 54 percent in the last 25 years, and also in our country it is the main reason for being absent from work. Given the premises, one would expect that the problem would be tackled everywhere in the best way; instead the experts point out that the majority of patients still receive wrong or inadequate treatment. Scientific studies are clear: back pain should be treated mainly with specific exercises, regular physical activity and learning to manage everyday lifewithout ever standing still. Yet, in reality, the majority of patients are told instead to rest, take drugs inappropriately or for too long, undergo useless tests and end up in the emergency room or under the knife of the surgeon without there being a real need. But who to see first in case of back pain? In Italy the contact person always the family doctorthen comes the physiatrist; according to a US study for even the physiotherapist It is a good choice if it is the first time you have low back pain, because in this way the prescriptions of drugs are reduced by almost 90 percent and the use of complex diagnostic tests by 28 percent.

February 19, 2023 | 09:42

(©) breaking latest news

You may also like

“Word groups”, help for children of separated parents...

Here’s how to recognize the symptoms of diabetes:...

off to palliative care after the Nobel Prize’s...

Covid, new generation vaccines, for nose and mouth,...

Heart, with irregular sleep the risk of atherosclerosis...

Bird flu on the rise in Italy. “Strengthened...

Here’s how to sleep well and not suffer...

the US study that proves it

Benedict XVI’s other secretary speaks: “Here are his...

Four oncologists from Cagliari in the British Journal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy