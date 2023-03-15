by Constanze Löffler and Doris Schneyink 15.03.2023, 21:50

Few conditions limit people’s quality of life as much as chronic back pain. And there are still legends that frighten those affected. Researchers have long known what really helps.

The attack came suddenly and unexpectedly. During the day, Veronika Wons worked normally in the office, but in the evening the Berliner felt an unbearable pressure pain in her right shoulder blade. On a scale of 0 to 10, she says, it was a 10. Insane. In desperation, the 61-year-old went to a pain ambulance on Schönhauser Allee the next day. Its manager, Jan-Peter Jansen, listened to her calmly and immediately recommended that she be hospitalised. After all, she had been suffering from chronic back pain for six years. But Veronika Wons didn’t want to at first: “I thought: God, you’ve been suffering for so long, you’ll survive this attack too.”