Chronic back pain
How a back support belt is designed to relieve lumbar pain

Tension in the lumbar region can be extremely painful

Chronic back pain, especially in the area of ​​the lumbar spine, is one of the most common ailments in Germany. Whether muscle tension, blockage or herniated disc: With a back support belt you can relieve your spine and thus relieve the pain.

Most people who suffer from back problems come from occupational groups that involve heavy physical strain: such as industry and trades, but also nursing professions. For this reason, men and women can be equally affected when it comes to work-related tension and pain in the lumbar region caused by standing activities. Of course, there are also many sufferers who struggle with back pain due to their daily office work – but for them there is a back support belt not an ideal addition as it cannot really stabilize the spine when seated. When and for whom the investment is really worthwhile is summarized as follows.

Back support belt: what is it actually?

As the name suggests, it is an orthopedic belt that is put on like a kind of corset to support the back. It is available with and without suspenders in different sizes so that it can be worn by everyone (big or small, fat or thin) equally. Depending on the manufacturer, there are also special models for Men or Women, which are based specifically on the clothing sizes. But no matter which back support belt you choose, the function is always the same: it supports and corrects a healthy posture by stabilizing your back muscles as your spine and thus relieving it.

Who is a back support belt suitable for?

The primary purpose of the orthopedic abdominal and back support belt is to counteract tension and discomfort in the lumbar region by relieving your back. For this reason, it is suitable for all people who suffer from chronic back pain, for example because they have to lift, stand or bend a lot at work. But it can also be used when you are recovering from a herniated disc. And that’s not all: The back support belt can be used for the following diseases in the back: lumbago or sciatica, the ISG syndrome, pain due to overload and/or vertebral fractures caused by osteoporosis, for example.

What are the advantages of a back support belt?

In summary it can be said that a back support belt offers several advantages for people with back problems in the lumbar area:

  1. It offers a comfortable fit.
  2. It can be worn under clothing.
  3. It is available in different sizes.
  4. It can be individually adapted to any body.
  5. It protects and stabilizes your spine.
  6. It relieves your back and relieves pain.
  7. It strengthens and supports your muscles.
  8. It supports your back after an operation.

