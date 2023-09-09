Back to school: the 10 rules of pediatricians

What are the pediatrician advice for returning to school as calm as possible? The experts at Sipps, the Italian Society of Preventive and Social Paediatricshave drawn up ten simple rules to help parents in this step which is always delicate, especially for the little ones and especially after months at home or on holiday with few rules.

The alarm clock and breakfast

After so many weeks in which the children have woken up later, it will not be easy to get them up in the morning. The best thing is to prepare everything you need for the next day the night before. You will be able to wake up more calmly. Calculate the right times to allow you to do one rich breakfast. Avoid packaged snacks and corn flakes rich in sugar as much as possible. It will allow children to be clear-headed, attentive and not feel hungry immediately.

Go to bed early in the evening

During the holidays many rules are broken and children are used to going to bed late. In these last days we put the Always wake them up earlier to get them used to the change. Viewing television, tablets and mobile phones is prohibited at least two hours before going to sleep. Seeing devices worsens rest and takes it away.

Healthy food is among the first pediatrician advice for returning to school

Thanks to the holidays and perhaps the presence of grandparents and uncles who spoil the children, the good rules at the table are broken. We eat more ice cream, fruit juices and sugary drinks. Now it is time to get back to good nutritiondividing the food into five meals:

breakfast, snack, lunch, snack, dinner.

It is necessary to follow i principles of the Mediterranean diet. Where possible, choose organically grown foods.

Study now love later

With the return to school, homework also returns. They are a sore point for many families, but parents must absolutely be firm in making their children understand that homework is not a punishment, but a useful tool for better learning.

It is forbidden to do them for children. If necessary, we can help, but let’s try to establish the rule of autonomy. Better to do your homework immediately after returning home, after a short rest break.

Among the pediatricians’ advice for returning to school is to accompany them on foot

If the school their children attend is a short distance from the house, parents can accompany them on foot, taking a nice walk together. In this way the children, after having had a rich breakfast, they will be able to immediately start the day in an active way. It is also the way to discuss their dreams and worries together.

If parents have to use the car, however, they can leave the car a ten minute walk away.

Anxiety and criticism of teachers is prohibited

For children, returning to school is already a source of stress in itself. Parents must avoid transmitting further anxiety on the times to be respected and the activities to be carried out during the day. Everything must happen extremely smoothly and normally.

It is strictly forbidden to criticize the school institution and teachers. Never complain about too many homework or the expense of books and teaching materials.

Buying school supplies in advance is one of the pediatricians’ recommendations for returning to school

Let’s not wait until the last days to buy school supplies. We go with the children to the stationery shop or a shopping center and buy everything we need before school starts. Books must also be purchased in advance. This attitude will allow the child not to have anxiety of not having the textbook yet with the teacher keeping asking him when he will have it.

Familiarize them with the environment

This rule mainly applies to children who change schools or start lessons for the first time. It is useful to show them where the school is and if possible also show the class where they will be, before the fateful day.

Seeing your parents calmly conversing with teachers, school assistants and other parents is very reassuring.

See your classmates again

However, those who have children who have already gone to school should push their children to immediately resume contact with your classmates. This attitude will be useful because the children will not have the anxiety of suddenly seeing their classmates all together in class. Plus they will have more desire to go to school.

Among the pediatricians’ advice for returning to school there is also physical activity

Italy is among the European Union countries with the highest rates of overweight or obese children. It is essential to think about a physical activity that your child can follow all year round. We let them choose which activity to practicewithout focusing on activities that parents like and not children.

Physical activity will not only be useful for weight control, but also for the release of endorphins which help improve mood and concentration, fundamental elements for being in shape once you return from holidays.

