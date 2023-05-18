Back to the beach: be careful not to forget to protect these parts of the body with sunscreen

On the beach you must never forget to put on sunscreen, in particular it is important to protect these points of the body.

Summer is coming and, with the return of the sun and the heat, there are many people who, even earlier, run to go to the beach. For many, this season is synonymous with freedom and nature. Smelling the sea and the sound of the waves causes a feeling of peace and above all well-being, which we rarely experience in other places. And apparently it’s not just a perception: according to a study published in the scientific journal Scientific Report, two hours in nature are enough to promote psychophysical well-being.

This is because cortisol levels are lowered, reducing tension and bringing a sense of calm and tranquility. Summer is good for you and even putting yourself in the sun has its benefits. In fact, the body produces more Vitamin D.

Even if exposure to the sun is good, however, it is good to remember that we must be careful and not to overdo it. To avoid bad consequences, there is one action we must always take, or put on sunscreenbut above all we must never forget these points of the body.

On the beach it is important to put sunscreen on these points of the body: which are the areas not to be forgotten

When summer comes, the sea is where most people go to relax and find some peace. We have the habit, even to return with a pinch of color, to put ourselves in the sun. When we expose ourselves to the sun’s rays, however, we must never forget to put on the cream. It serves as a protection and is essential to avoid risky consequences. There are some areas that you always need to ‘treat’.

According to the Health website, not only the face, arms, back and legs, but there are also other parts of the body that are important to protect, such as feet and ears. In fact, even if we wear flip-flops or a hat, the sun can still strike, leaving painful marks. Even the armpits and eyelids must be taken into consideration. Many times, using glasses does not help in protection, so it is necessary to spread the cream around the eyes.

In the end, you absolutely must not leave out the scalp. For example, wearing a hat with holes does not solve the problem. Going to the beach means seeking relaxation and well-being, but if we forget to protect the body, it could turn into a bad moment. Applying sunscreen allows, in fact, to welcome all the positive effects of UV rays and counteracts the negative ones. Furthermore, it is necessary to avoid exposure during the hottest hours of the day and in the event of anomalies, consult a doctor immediately.