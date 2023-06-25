Back to the Future, a theory on the first film significantly changes the story of Marty McFly in the saga

In sci-fi cinema, there are some must-see movies for fans and Back to the Future it is definitely one of them. The trilogy of Robert Zemeckis has changed the genre imagery forever, as the recent ones demonstrate Avengers: Endgame e The Flash.

The story of Marty McFly is beloved, but perhaps we have always overlooked a key detail about the character played by Michael J. Fox. To support it is a shared theory on Reddit which focuses on the change of character of the protagonist. At the beginning of the first film, in fact, he is just a young man with his head in the air who has yet to mature a lot. In the final, however, he is more secure and confident: is it only due to the classic arc of transformation of the character, or is there something else behind it?

The user who relaunched the theory claims that Marty McFly’s character has really changed thanks to time travel. As we know, in Back to the Future traveling causes changes in the present: this is demonstrated by characters such as Biff, George e Lorraine, whose character drastically changed upon Marty’s return. Helping parents in the past, though, maybe the kid has also changed himself in the present: the couple would have been able to raise children who were more confident than themselves, guaranteeing them a stronger character.

The Marty we see at the end of Back to the Future, in short, it would be the product of a change in the past and not just of his personal adventure. The second film of the trilogy also takes care of the theory: after the second trip in 1955, Marty is more reckless, so much so that we see him throw himself off the roof of a building. Again, his behavior could be explained by the fact that the absence of parental figures has profoundly impacted his character.

What do you think? Is Marty McFly the product of his adventure or has time travel changed his character? Let us know in the comments!

Photo: MovieStills

Font: Reddit

