back to the polls in a month – breaking latest news

ATHENS – When the triumphant Mitsotakis and his followers arrived at the palace of the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou yesterday at noon to receive the mandate to form a government, the changing of the guard had just begun. Occurs every hour: two soldiers in ancient costume, kepi and clogs, swap places. It’s just a ceremony: no one really takes it apart. In less traditional clothes – a midnight blue tailored suit far from the grisaille of the old politics – the head of the future Greek government also made a ceremonial visit. Two hours later he reissued the mandate: “Listen to the other political forces,” he wrote, “I considered it impossible to form a government. I invite the parties to speed up the pleasantries”.

The pleasantries: Alexis Tsipras, leader of the left-wing Syriza party, receives the mandate today he came out beaten by these elections (he expected 31% from the polls, he just exceeded 20%). However, he doesn’t have the numbers or allies to form a government; the socialists of Pasok, third parties, have ruled out alliances and will be consulted after Tsipras. They will give up. On June 1, the 300 deputies swear in Parliament; then Parliament itself will be dissolved. After 25 days he will vote again.

Who the electoral law will come into force that Kiriakos Mitsotakis wrote to himself during his first term as prime minister (2019-2023), and which awards the winner a result bonus of up to 50 seats. He had more than 40% of the votes – “a surprise for everyone, he in the first place”, rejoices one of his – of him and will thus be able to govern alone. See also the risks of the 'wellness' practice

A political move that the opposition contests. “An omnipotent government must be avoided,” Tsipras said yesterday while acknowledging the blow (which for many analysts marks the end of his career). The radical economist Yanis Varoufakis, whose «Realistic Disobedience Front» came out of the vote below the threshold, speaks of «organization»: the reference is to the Hungarian leader and his “full powers”, similar to the “broad mandate” that Mitsotakis says he wants.

But everything, in the name of growth, is forgiven. After twelve successive rating advances, the country could regain the coveted «investment grade». Yesterday the Athens Stock Exchange celebrated, and Greek bonds are now less riskyhiosis of the BTPs.