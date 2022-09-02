Home Health Back to town: stay away from the sofa
Back to town: stay away from the sofa

Back to town: stay away from the sofa

First rule: get up from your chair! Science has never been so clear: the more sedentary lifestyle is, the more likely you are to develop cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, colon cancer, osteoporosis and even anxiety and depression. So much so that those who sit longer show higher risks of premature death than those with more active lives

Few and simple countermeasures to be adopted for those who are forced to the desk: get up and walk every 30 minutes, stand up while calling or listening to podcasts, convert your workstation from a classic to a “standing” one and prefer seats at all. ‘open for meetings with colleagues.

