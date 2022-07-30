Backbone One – PlayStation Edition

One of the most popular rocker accessories for the iPhone, the Backbone One has also caught Sony’s attention. The latter teamed up with Backbone a few days ago to launch a new special edition, the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition, which, as the name suggests, also clearly incorporates elements of the DualSense handle. The key layout on the device remains the same as the standard One, and in addition to the regular game control keys, you’ll also find a dedicated Backbone app launch key and record button. In addition, at the bottom of the controller, there is also a Lightning port and a 3.5mm headphone jack for use.

At the same time as the hardware DualSense, Backbone has also been optimized for PlayStation in the accompanying app. There will now be a special area in the interface to display PS-related news and game information. In addition, the application now has a new mode that can run independently without connecting the handle, which is convenient for users to browse in a way that is more in line with mobile phone usage habits. content.

The Backbone One – PlayStation Edition is priced at US$99 and is currently on sale on the Backbone website. Like the standard version, it also comes with a one-year Backbone+ trial, which includes experiences with services such as Discord Nitro, Stadia Pro, and Xbox Games Pass Ultimate. In addition, the manufacturer also confirmed that the Android joystick corresponding to PS will also meet with you this fall.