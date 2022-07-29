Home Health Backbone partners with Sony to launch iPhone control handle with DualSense design elements
Health

by admin
Just as Razer and other manufacturers provide compatible control handle accessories for iPhone, accessories manufacturer Backbone also cooperated with Sony to create a special Backbone One control handle that incorporates DualSense design elements, and optimizes it for PlayStation linkage in the corresponding app.

However, this special control handle is still essentially the same as the standard Backbone One, with the same Backbone app start button and screen recording button, a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom, and a “PlayStation” logo on the back connection. Provides a charging port corresponding to the Lightning port, which is mainly optimized for the linked use of the PS Remote Play app.

The other corresponding functions are the same as the standard version, supporting services such as Google Stadia, Microsoft Xbox Games Pass, and providing a one-year Backbone+ subscription service, which includes Discord Nitro services and Apple Arcade services, but obviously less than the standard version. Get an Xbox Games Pass Ultimate subscription.

In addition to providing the corresponding iPhone version, Backbone is sure to launch the corresponding Android version in November this year, which will also meet the needs of PlayStation linked use.

