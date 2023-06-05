Bacne: causes and treatments of acne on the back

In addition to the face, theacne can also appear on the body and in some cases associate with annoyances for the skin, causing itching o ache. The phenomenon of “Bacne“, an Anglo-Saxon term that combines words back (back) e acne it is in fact quite common not only in adolescents, but also in adults.

In this article

How acne manifests itself

Acne is a skin condition that usually develops with blackheads (white or black dots) zits and with cyst in the most serious cases.

Possible causes of acne on the back

This disorder can be caused by various factors, such as anbacterial infectionthe increase in production of sweat or the hormonal imbalances. They can also contribute irritations caused by clothingthe family predisposition o un’prolonged sun exposure without protection. Having combination or oily skin and following an incorrect diet can also favor its onset. The skin on the back is also difficult to reach during cleansing or when applying local treatments.

Prevent acne

The prevention of acne on the back consists of some precautions in daily habits. First, it is advisable to follow a proper skincare routine. Then wash your back immediately after sweating, avoiding aggressive cleansers. In case of oily skin, do not use creams with very rich formulations that could clog pores. It’s important wash clothes and bedding regularlywear not too tight clothespreferring i breathable materials and do watch out for rubbing repeated against the skin.

How to treat back acne

For cleaning, you can opt for soothing and rebalancing products that are delicate on the skin. Treatments based on can then be useful salicylic acid (BHA), used for acne-prone skin for its exfoliating and antibacterial properties alpha hydroxy acids (AHA), also known as fruit acids, which promote cell turnover and collagen production. There are some formulas in spray format which facilitate application on the body, even on areas such as the back where it is more difficult to reach alone. This type of solution is indicated in non-serious cases.

Another possible treatment is cosmetics with retinol, derived from vitamin A, which stimulates skin regeneration and helps reduce post acne spots. Care must be taken to check its compatibility with other active ingredients and your individual tolerance, to avoid the risk of irritation. If in doubt, consulting a specialist can help you understand which products are best for your specific case.

For hydration use light textured moisturizers and remember to always apply the Sun protection, indispensable when using photosensitizing substances (such as retinol and some exfoliating acids). Finally, it must be careful not to touch your pimples all the time so as not to make the lesions worse, which could result in marks or scars or spread the infection.

When to contact the dermatologist

There are over-the-counter topical medications that are readily available in the form of lotions, gels, or ointments (such as those made with benzoyl peroxide), and some are available without a prescription. However, a medical consultation can give greater certainty on the choice of suitable treatment, also considering any contraindications. Self acne on the back does not improve or in case of more serious phenomena it is advisable to consult a dermatologist. The doctor, after examining the situation, will evaluate whether to prescribe drugs, medical therapies or other remedies.

